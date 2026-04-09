Irish actor and writer Michael Patrick, who featured in Game of Thrones season 6, has died at the age of 35 after a long battle with Motor Neuron Disease

His wife Naomi Sheehan announced his peaceful passing at the Northern Ireland Hospice on Wednesday, describing how broken-hearted she and their loved ones are

Naomi paid tribute to her late husband as an inspiration who lived life fully, while fans and colleagues of the actor sympathised with the family

The Irish actor and writer Michael Patrick, who played a Wildling Rioter in a season six episode of Game of Thrones, died peacefully at the Northern Ireland Hospice at the age of 35 after battling motor neurone disease.

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a condition that damages the nerves controlling movement and has no cure, according to the National Health Service, United Kingdom.

Game of Thrones star Michael Patrick passes away at 35 after a battle with Motor Neuron Disease, his wife shares an emotional tribute online. Photo: nomsheehan

Source: Instagram

Michael Patrick's wife, Naomi Sheehan, announced the sad news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 8.

She explained that Patrick, fondly called Mick, was diagnosed with the illness in February 2023 and had been admitted to the hospice ten days before his death.

Naomi said he was surrounded by family and friends when he passed, and described the pain of losing him as unbearable.

“Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

Naomi paid tribute to her husband, calling him a remarkable man who lived life to the fullest, with joy, laughter and an abundance of spirit. She described him as a titan with ginger hair and an inspiration to everyone who met him.

“He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.”

The late actor's wife also shared Mick’s favourite quote from Irish writer Brendan Behan, saying it captured his outlook on life.

“The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.”

Fans and colleagues have since taken to social media to mourn the actor, remembering his humour, energy and inspiring spirit.

Check out Naomi Sheehan's Instagram post below:

Fans and colleagues mourn actor Michael Patrick

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mndassoc said:

"We are so sorry to hear that Mick has died, Naomi. He was a great advocate for motor neurone disease, a talented actor and a lovely man. We are sending you lots of love and remain here to support you. 🧡"

@clairehannabelfast wrote:

"What a tremendous loss to his family, to art, to Belfast. An exceptional man on so many levels."

@amy.trigg commented:

"Sending you so much love Naomi ❤️ Mick made me laugh so, so hard - often when we weren't supposed to be laughing! He was one of the first people who encouraged me to send off my writing into the world. I owe him a lot. A 10/10 human all round! No notes"

@accidentalemily reacted:

"the love can't get any bigger. never met a guy who appreciated shakespeare & sandwiches with such equal respect & delight. such love for everything, to you and all his family & close ones. such love ❤️"

Michael Patrick's wife Naomi calls late Game of Thrones actor "an inspiration" as she announces his death at 35 from MND. Photo: nomsheehan

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng