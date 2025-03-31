Tacha expresses her frustration with Nigerians in the UK who pretend not to see her when they meet in public spaces

The reality star’s viral video on X captures her venting about being ignored, sparking a wave of reactions from fans and critics alike

Social media responses range from mockery to indifference, with some users questioning her relevance while others dismiss her complaints as unnecessary drama

Natacha Akide, widely known as Tacha, has set tongues wagging after calling out Nigerians in the UK for giving her the cold shoulder whenever they cross paths. The BBNaija star aired her grievances in a video shared on X.

Filmed on a balcony, Tacha, dressed in a pink outfit with her braids on point, doesn’t mince words as she addresses the snub.

Tacha in UK. Photo Credit: @Symply_Tacha

Source: Twitter

Tacha’s outburst sheds light on her experience as a Nigerian celebrity in the UK, where she recently relocated.

Having settled into a new apartment, as previously reported, she’s been adjusting to life abroad, but this snub from her own people clearly struck a nerve. The video captures her raw frustration, a side of her that resonates with the unfiltered vibe she brought to BBNaija.

See the video here:

Reactions to Tacha's claims about Nigerians in the UK

@Tioluwalope0 said:

"She almost said she looked stupid. Walai she does 😂.. person Dey reason em life you say make dem compliment yoh wey resemble joker babe"

@personpapa14 commented:

"Na main person syndrome go finally kee most Nigerians.. assumption wan kpai una, you’re just another human being jare, nor too deceive yourself, the sooner y’all get used to this, the less you’d care about online validations and greetings from strange people you barely know."

@darius4_d replied:

"In the UK, you are on your own. Even if the King enters same store with you, nobody cringes or gather to take pictures. Few may but most people just mind their business. Madam, mind your business, you are not in Nigeria where people worship you"

@bulwark109 said:

"People get so much going on; bills, next shift, school, black tax, how to extend their stay etc. So the last thing they wanna do is complement anybody…"

@olumidesadams replied:

"Trust me there's no way I'm seeing you and saying 'hi' to you, the people saying hi to you don't know who you are and what sort of nuisance you constitute in Nigeria"

@sheisdonlyone said:

This girl rest now 😭😂

@OmotayoSolomo10 replied:

"She should stop smelling now"

@emhyr_emreis1 replied:

"You carry Naija mentality enter UK, come still do video on top. 🤦‍♂️"

@aduola_michael said:

"Na your body odour make them ignore you now"

@adetosage replied:

"With the way you smell, you think you will get attention."

Tacha drags Nigerians in the UK for snubbing her. Photo Credit: @Symply_Tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha goes on a date with a mystery man

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Big Brother Naija star Tacha announced her decision to leave Nigeria for the United Kingdom.

The reality TV star seems to be enjoying her new life abroad, as seen in a recent post where she shared pictures from a date with a mystery man.

In the post, the energetic radio host spoke lovingly about him, hinting at a possible relationship.

Source: Legit.ng