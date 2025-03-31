2Baba's estranged wife, Annie Idibia, has been spotted in public for the first time following her return to social media

A report revealed that Annie Idibia paid a visit to her colleague, Regina Daniels, and Ned Nwoko

A video captured Annie Idibia with Regina Daniels and some of the latter's family members, stirring reactions

Nigerian actress and model Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, has finally been spotted in public after taking time off from public scenes to take care of herself.

Recall that Annie made headlines following her return to social media amid the noise and commotion that have attended her crashed marriage with 2Baba.

Her estranged husband, 2Baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025, triggering reactions from online users, celebrities and Annie's colleagues.

The actress returned to her Instagram page of almost eight million followers and deleted all her photos, leaving only a post of her appreciating her fans and supporters behind.

Annie Idibia spotted at Regina Daniel's home

After 2Baba announced the end of his marriage with Annie, reports broke out that she had been admitted into a rehab, where she was getting clean.

A new video of the actress showed she had moved on from the drama as she was seen smiling while conversing with Regina Daniels and her family members.

A clip captured a man happily hugging Annie as he looked excited to see her.

According to the reports, Annie visited Senator Ned Nwokwo and his wife, Regina Daniels, over the weekend.

Watch video of Annie Idibia with Regina Daniels at Ned Nwoko's residence below:

Reactions trail Annie's video with Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens applauded Regina Daniels for her show of support for Annie. Read the comments below:

keerah_____ reacted:

"Alhamdulillah Your healing is permanent Queen."

oyibo_asa said:

"I am happy she looks good."

judy__nwa reacted:

"Yes o! Life goes on Annie. She has to be strong for her daughters."

sophiebae_1 said:

"Regina is actually a very nice person, she's always there for her friends in their down moments."

nenyeoha wrote:

"Thank God ,I'm so happy o.....she should forget inno & Tasha o and enjoy life to fullest o."

damecil commented:

"All power belongs to Jesus…. God I thank you for her life. I am so grateful she is fine Lord."

iam_beautifulamarachi said:

"I just feel Regina is such a beautiful soul."

joyfulvidtv said:

"I don’t know about this this friendship?? Yes, you can know and be friends with Regina, but hanging out with her and visting her is like a downgrade jor.! Annie, you’re a whole babe."

royal_janenneka said:

"If she likes let her not stay away from drugs and love herself and daughters more."

mayowa_shege said:

"That Ankara guy too hug abeg….once don do. Let her breathhhh! Nice one tho! Wishing her hearty cheers."

Mother's Day: Annie Idibia's daughter celebrates her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Annie Idibia's daughter, Isabella, celebrated her on Mother's Day.

Isabella gushed about her mum as she shared a series of pictures of them.

Isabella's post also stirred reactions from netizens, as many continued to praise Annie.

