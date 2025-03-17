Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has made headlines amid reports of receiving treatment in rehab

Recall that the marriage of the estranged wife of Nigerian superstar 2baba has become a trending topic on the internet after the singer announced their separation

A new report disclosed alleged details about the movie star’s recovery as she reportedly suddenly decided to leave rehab

Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of Nigerian superstar 2baba Idibia, has reportedly left the rehabilitation centre where she was receiving therapy, according to close sources.

While the actual reason for her departure is unknown, it is understood that she was originally anticipated to spend more time in recovery.

Annie's unexpected departure has prompted suspicion, especially since she had been on a personal recovery path away from the spotlight.

The actress, who has struggled with mental and marital issues in the past, sought professional help during what many saw as a watershed moment in her life.

Tribune Online reported that insiders have confirmed that she is no longer at the facility, prompting questions about what triggered the unexpected decision.

According to the people close to the mum of two, she has been carefully meditating on the events that prompted her to seek therapy in the first place.

Her marriage to the famed artist 2baba has been the subject of intense public scrutiny, with problems ranging from accusations of infidelity to family feuds. Those who have spoken with her said that after leaving rehab, she was still figuring out what she wanted to do next.

“She was meant to stay longer, but for reasons we are yet to fully understand, she decided to leave,” a source disclosed. “What’s clear is that she is not giving up on herself. She still wants to heal and rebuild her life.”

Annie had been open about the emotional toll of her relationship before entering rehab, frequently hinting at betrayal and external influences. With this latest development, those close to her claimed she was reassessing her priorities and focusing on herself.

“She’s taking things one step at a time,” another insider shared. “There’s a lot she has been through, and leaving rehab doesn’t mean she’s done with her healing process. It just means she’s choosing a different path.”

The actress' departure from the institution has also reignited debate regarding her marriage to 2Baba, with some fans asking whether the couple's relationship was irreparable.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the family of 2baba declared him missing and took steps to find him. This came after news of his engagement to Natasha Osawaru, an Edo lawmaker, buzzed the internet.

On February 14, 2025, a copy of the petition went viral on social media, and it was gathered that the Idibia family had involved the Department of State Service (DSS) to locate 2baba.

It was said that the music star had been missing since February 10, 2025, after leaving the house in loungewear, suggesting that he was going for a walk.

2baba was said to have not returned home since then, and efforts to reach him by members of his family and staff had proved abortive.

2baba’s new appearance with boo Natasha causes stir

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the renowned singer's marriage issue resurfaced online after a recent picture made its way on social media

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja, along with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, left many worried as they dished out hot takes.

