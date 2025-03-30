Video of 2Baba and his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, at a nightclub in Lagos is trending on social media

The video shared by Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, showed 2Baba and Natasha having some good moments at the club

A video of Davido and his 30BG crew also present at the nightclub has emerged on social media

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba and his new partner, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru have been spotted an outing following his estranged wife, actress Annie Idibia's return to social media.

Recall that 2Baba and Natasha last made headlines when they were spotted at fashion designer Seyi Vodi's fashion store in Lagos.

Davido's Isreal shares clip of 2Baba and Natasha at Lagos nightclub. Credit: isrealdmw/davido

Source: Instagram

Barely a few days after their video went viral, Annie made a grand return to social media, as she reverted to her maiden name in an appreciation message to her fans and supporters, signaling an end to her marriage with 2Baba.

2Baba, Natasha spotted at Lagos nightclub

In a video shared by Davido's logistics manager 2Baba and Natasha could been seen grooving to OBO's song at a corner in the night club.

Natasha also appeared to be taking pictures of the event.

While it is unknown if Davido met 2Baba and Natasha, the DMW label boss and his crew were also spotted at another corner at the nightclub also having the fun time of their lives.

Reports revealed 2Baba, Natasha and Davido were at Vaniti club, owned by socialite, Uyi Ogbebor, reopening in Lagos.

Watch video of 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru at Lagos nightclub below:

Watch video of Davido and 30BG crew at the same nightclub below:

Reactions trail video of 2Baba and Natasha

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared what they observed about the couple. Read the comments below:

vaanyluv said:

"This is how he is gradually killing his career."

thesparkles_chic wrote:

"See our former legend."

rejoicbest said:

"This guy is finished."

kween___mimi said:

"All I see here allegedly is two drug users."

____queendamola reacted:

"God will bless some men in the early stage of their life with money and beautiful family .Instead make them relax and dey enjoy, they will be looking for what did not misplace up and down."

bondezil wrote:

"May this girl not be the end of him. Always in the club. Looks lean and not very stable."

bianca.a.aaa said:

"This one no go give am peace of mind na his karma be this."

thriftwith_paris commented:

"No shame at all 2baba is fading he is no longer a legend

nancyblinkss said:

"If you like go build with man from scratch another person go continue your building .

michaelgeorge2 wrote:

"She thinks she gone be the last card , dey play."

joycejayy said:

"Is she not proud of her face? Why is always on glasses? Oh chim."

2baba and new boo Natasha seen in hair shop

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba resurfaced online after his family members complained of his unknown whereabouts.

He was spotted with Natasha as they both went shopping at a hair store.

Fans and netizens have shown concern towards the superstar's mother, who earlier cried out to the public about 2baba’s sudden disappearance.

Source: Legit.ng