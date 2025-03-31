Fun videos and pictures from Burna Boy and actress Osas Ighodaro's link-up have emerged on social media

A video captured Burna Boy's reaction as he met with Osas Ighodaro, as he spoke highly about the actress

A picture of the two posing beside each other has, however, stirred reactions, with some netizens involving music star Wizkid

Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, and Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro have stirred reactions with their linkup, which appeared to have been from a private movie screening.

Recall that Osas, in 2024, spoke about working on a movie project co-produced by Burna Boy,

Netizens react to clip of Burna Boy and Osas Ighodaro embracing each other. Credit: burnaboygram/benny7

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress revealed she was also a co-producer on the movie dubbed “3 Cold Dishes."

According to the actress, the movie cuts across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The movie, expected to be released in 2025, includes cast like Femi Jacobs, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards, and other popular actors from Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.

Burna Boy hugs Osas Ighodaro as they meet

In one of the videos, Burna Boy expressed his excitement to meet Osas Ighodaro as he spoke about her craft.

Burna Boy commends Osas Ighodaro as they meet at movie screening. Credit: osasighodaro

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed him scratching his head as he appeared to be starstruck.

Below is a video of Burna Boy conversing with Osas Ighodaro:

Watch video as Burna Boy hugs Osas below:

See picture of Burna Boy and Osas Ighodaro:

See another picture below:

Reactions as Burna Boy meets Osas Ighodaro

While many of Burna Boy's fans gushed about the singer and Osas, others advised the actress against ending up like socialite Sophia Egbueje who the singer reportedly promised a Lamborghini.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens also involved Wizkid over his cordial friendship with Osas. Read the comments below:

djtoxiq_ said:

"Wetin Dey wonder me na how speedo go look this Ashawo man call am baby oil. Likeeeeee."

powerchibueze wrote:

"na like dis this barnie go dey shine teeth, burna go give am doggie with0ut her rece!v!ng shi-shi from burna."

KennyNuga said:

"If any man try this with our Madam Senator Natasha Akpoti , she go just go CNN , NTA and BBC go talk say nah Harassment …"

Zeak_Ky said:

"Wiz dy give burna update ni?"

codenamemarcus reacted:

"Burna boy is a terrible dresser."

Hadeyolla wrote:

"Osas na industry girl."

agbajelola0111 said:

"Burna no get people around ham nah wizkid people him just Dey clinch with ,ogd una."

efizzy_armani reacted:

"Nor still promise another Lamborghini Africa princess."

MojeedMiles said:

"Only God, no what, he will promise this lady now. Mr Lambo."

Araga19 said:

"I hope he's not trying to make any promise again o."

IamFilee7 reacted:

"Na to dash her Nigeria burna go promise her this time."

Singerrow11

"No promise any LAMBO again abeg."

Burna Boy shows his playful side

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting singer showing his playful side in a fun video with a fan.

A viral video showed a female fan trying to take pictures of herself and Burna Boy, and the singer noticed her.

Burna Boy unexpectedly moved back to appear in her picture, which excited her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng