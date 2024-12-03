Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy proved that aside from creating good music, he can also make his fans feel special

In a video, he showed excitement as he walked stylishly in the midst of his fans, and they hailed him

The singer paused as he observed what one of his female fans wanted, and netizens shared their opinions about the video

Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, gave his fans something to discuss as his behaviour at an event made the news.

The Ye hitmaker vibed to the music played in the hall, and his fans chanted Odogwu as he walked past them.

Burna Boy looks excited as he takes picture with female fan. Image credit: @notjustok @burnaboyogram

Source: Instagram

A female fan was trying to take pictures of herself and Burna Boy, and the singer noticed her. He moved backwards to appear in her picture which excited her.

Some netizens noticed that the female fan was initially careful about allowing the singer to see her taking pictures of him. However, his reaction made her day.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Burna Boy's picture with fan

Check out some of the reactions to Burna Boy's video with a fan below:

@manz_like_k:

"Omo that girl December don set with just that video."

@unsensoredks:

"The girl first hide her phone make baba no break am."

@ola_mi_04:

"Till 2030 before anyone see that kind opportunity again."

@berrydmw_:

"If na Davido show for that girl camera, fry go talk say he too dey available."

@longisland6900:

"Nice watched the video 10 times."

@iampreziko:

"Omo the girl first use style hide her phone o."

@donald_billions01:

"God bless Burna. Odogwu dey good mood today."

@daddieskillz:

"Wetin dey worry the other aunty wey wear glasses?"

@billcash_gram:

"If no be her backside, wetin concern Burna?"

Burna Boy addresses fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy waded into the #endbadgovernance protest in the country.

This was after several callouts by fans and internet users, and the singer decided to hand over his African Giant title to his colleague.

In a new video making the rounds online, Burna clarified the assumption peeps have of him as an activist spurring reactions online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng