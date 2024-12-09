Burna Boy is set to become the latest music star to join the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, with his debut movie production

Actress Osas Ighodaro, who is a cast in the soon-to-be-released movie, shared exciting details, including when it would be out

Aside from Osas Ighodaro, other popular actors featured in the movie include Wale Ojo and Femi Jacobs

Nigerians are in for a movie produced by Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu Burna Boy, as actress Osas Ighodaro spoke about the project in a recent video.

Osas revealed she is also a co-producer on the movie dubbed “3 Cold Dishes."

Burna Boy's debut movie to be out in 2025.

The actress disclosed that the movie cut across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire as the cast spoke Yoruba, English and French.

Other actors in the movie, which is expected to be released in 2023, include Femi Jacobs, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, and Brutus Richards, popular actors from Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.

Watch video as Osas Ighodaro speak about Burna Boy's movie project

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid trended in 2023 after he revealed his intention to venture into Nollywood.

Reactions to Osas Ighodaro's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Josh_Plugin:

"Never underestimate Odogwuu."

genuinegangstar:

"Can't wait for this movie."

@Uchaay19:

"Wow I remember when Burna talk about that movie oo, answers e just be like it's not coming but this fine babe don confirm am...can't wait to see my MAN murd£r any scene Jah Bless Burnaboy..."

baddestshekpe:

"Y burna dey always copy davido."

Temi_OA:

"Shey na why he no release album for us?"

ohremedy7:

"But one person papa still dey write ‘I for like relocate but I go buy Belgium."

Bibi_jumz:

"Bro doesn’t know what to do with his money truly."

