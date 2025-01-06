Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro posted a video of herself dancing to one of Wizkid's hit song

The video shows the actress in an excited mood dancing to the song while others cheers her up impressive dance skills

Fans and supporters have praised her dance skills and infectious energy, with some even joking that she should consider a career in dance

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro is known for her stunning looks and captivating on-screen presence, but it seems she's also got some dance.

In a video posted on her social media, the actress was seen dancing to Wizkid's hit song "Karamo" off his latest album "Morayo".

Actress Ighodaro dances to Wizkid's song. Credit: OfficialOsas @Wizkidayo

The video, which has since gone viral, shows Osas letting loose and dancing with reckless abandon, clearly enjoying every moment of the upbeat track.

She captioned the video:

"Dance like no one is watching. This year, only happy and good vibes."

The caption perfectly captures the carefree spirit of the video.

Osas's dance video has been met with widespread praise and admiration from her fans.

Many have commented on her impressive dance skills, with some even joking that she should consider a career in dance but she has not indicated any plans to trade in her acting career for a dancing one.

The song "Karamo" itself has been a fan favorite since its release, with many praising Wizkid's unique blend of Afrobeats and hip-hop. The song's catchy beat and memorable lyrics have made it a staple on playlists and dance floors across the country, and it's clear that Osas is a fan.

Osas's video is not just a fun moment of self-expression, but also a reminder of the importance of taking time to enjoy oneself and let loose.

Osas Ighodaro's dance video to Wizkid's "Karamo" is a fun and uplifting moment of self-expression that is sure to put a smile on your face.

See the video below:

Fans react to Ighodalo's dance

Legit.ng compiled reactions of some social media users

@Homiebishop

"This song Karamo hits better now. Make I go play am again."

@NuJhayhne

"I love the way this woman loves Wizkid."

@Magik_jay_

"Osas I can give you all my followers."

@humanheartinfo

"The way I love this queen, I can pay her to be her fans every week. She likes Wizkid. Let's leave the song for her."

@sexymummyboyz 3d

"Our very own beautiful Osas eyan BIGwizzzzzzy noni."

@ebochrisosa

"Woah..... Osas this is fantastic. I like your dance."

@iamkismojie

"Let's gooooo... we are dancing our way through the year."

@captain_mavins

"See my Wife."

@efewarriboy3

"Are you single pls?"

@mimijoe123

"Osas always on fire whenever Bigwiz comes on. Our FC mama."

@Lovethblessing_

"I so much love to see star boy music played by lover."

Osas shares her wants in a man

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osas had talked about the physical appearance she wants in her man.

The actress expressed that prefers her man to be physically built, good-looking, tall, dark, handsome, and have a beard.

She added other features such as her man needs to be God-fearing, kind, and funny.

