Social Sophia Egbueje has been trending online hours after she called out Burna Boy over an unfulfilled promise to her

This has seen phrases like 'Lambo for Lamba,' 'Sex for Lamborghini' trending online as people shared their opinions

Some netizens as well as fans of Sophia Egbueje have also flooded her Instagram page amid the ongoing drama, making her take action

Nigerians have flooded Popular Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje's official Instagram page amid her ongoing drama with Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu Burna Boy.

Sophia Egbueje made it to the news after calling out Burna Boy for not fulfilling a promise he made to her after allegedly sleeping with her.

The socialite accused the Bundle by Bundle crooner of having a one-night stand with her and failing to fulfill his promise of getting her a Lamborghini.

In a leaked audio recording between her and another individual, Sophia alleged that Burna Boy, through a club owner, contacted her and arranged for a meeting, which was delayed.

Sophia said Burna Boy reached out to her again, and her friend, Ama Reginald, urged her to see him. The socialite also accused Reginald of betrayal.

Since her expose, Sophia Egbueje has been trending online and the phrase 'Lambo for Lamba' has gained attention.

Social media critic VeryDarkMan and influencer Saida Boj, among others, also joined Nigerians in sharing their take on Sophia's alleged encounter with Burna Boy.

VDM in a recent video, had promised to assist Sophia if she could provide more evidence about her alleged encounter with Burna Boy.

Amid the drama, fans as well as critics have flooded Sophia Egbueje's official Instagram page.

While fans encouraged Sophia and expressed concerns for her, critics continue to taunt the socialite.

Sophia has also taken action by locking her Instagram comment section.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

skiady001 said:

"So na toto you wan use collect Lamborghini ehhn. No worry you go cry."

sandra_babygirl4lyf reacted:

"Her life was so private and cool before AMA stepped in."

ms__jpn commented:

"I’m so mad you let Ama stain you!"

monalisa.stephen reacted:

"We all behind you . You don’t deserve this at all . Just continue to be your 1 woman mopol and trust nobody."

djnaaya_ wrote:

"Awwwwn. Sending her love she must be feeling betrayed!"

fabian_the_goldenboy commented:

"You for just tell am make he give you helicopter."

rozyyoung888 reacted:

"Mak una calm down, Sophie no small sef...na she allow her fellow girl deceive her."

tobechukwu9 said:

"More keys my dear. Yansh no get expiry date. There are still more celebrities you can give and collect keys from 🙏. We are strongly behind you."

zubychukwudi wrote:

"My anger be say, if we dey call these girls what they are, all these feminist will be saying we’re slutshaming women Or how we think sone women can’t buy things themselves without sleeping with men."

