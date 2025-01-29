Controversial rapper Speed Darlington shocked the internet by revealing that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest helped him in prison

The Baby Oil hitmaker in a recent video narrated how the celebrity barman worked with his legal team to secure his release

While appreciating Chiefpresit for his kind gesture, he went on to hail for joining him to fight Burna Boy

Nigerian Controversial rapper Speed Darlington has appreciated socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest for his support while in prison.

Recall that the Baby Oil crooner already served a two-month sentence for allegedly defaming Grammy winner Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington shows gratitude to Cubana Chiefpriest. Credit: @speeddarlintv, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

During Chiefpriest’s viral feud with Burna Boy online, he promised to get Speedy out of prison in retaliation for how his rival unsolicitedly helped his alleged brother Bethel Okechukwu with $30k.

Speed Darlington stated in a recent video that Cubana Chief Priest transferred N2M to his legal team while he was in prison, and two sources confirmed this.

He appreciated the businessman's aid when he was in prison. Speed Darlington added that he initially believed the Cubana Chief Priest was simply using him to chase clout.

However, he shared his joy in knowing that the barman was also fighting the Bundel by Bundle hitmaker.

Watch his video below:

Darlington previously opened up to his fans and followers on the shocking experience he faced during his re-arrest.

Recounting how it happened, Akpi as he is fondly called by fans claimed that 2 groups of police squad hijacked him while he was leaving the premises.

The rapper mentioned that he had thought his host sent the police officers to see him off to his hotel room.

It wasn’t until 12 seconds into the stampede that he realised he had been arrested. He went on to bemoan the 2 months he has been away.

Speed Darlingron appreciation trends

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

mcee_sweet:

"Heat Dey catch am from all angle .. apki na case."

kunta.kite:

"Akpi shaaa, na real I dun survive ground zero what can you do to me next🤣 him mouth nor Dey close .e say na (long face)."

professor_onyeegwu:

"This man a na agwọ gị arịrịa ị na ata nzu ọkụ."

deejay_west:

"Tunde you don Dey post akpi again, Remember oo."

ok_se_ma_:

"Insulting someone unprovoked and you guyz call it cruise. .ok na ...he might survive the next storm make una ...keep applauding bad behavior."

realedwinalex:

"Bet me, he go soon fight CP, trust me, his mouth is like tap..let's watch."

lady.blemiviv:

"So you cannot show gratitude without dragging the other person Shey?? You go soon see wetin you Dey find."

Speed Darlington apologises to Burna Boy and mum

Legit.ng had earlier reported that days after Speed Darlington's release was secured, his lawyer, Stan Alieke of Law Capitol, shared a statement where he explained the steps his client had taken since the issue with Burna Boy, which included apologising to the singer and the singer's mum, Bose Ogulu.

According to Akpi’s lawyer, the rapper is known by many as a joy giver, and his controversial videos were just for laughs without any intention of defaming anyone.

In the statement, he also explained Akpi’s love for his mother and how he never meant to disrespect Burna Boy’s mother because his words were misrepresented and a slip of the tongue.

