Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest trended once more following his recent meeting with best friend Davido

A recent video revealed that the two friends were together in Ghana as they used the Afrobeats star’s Private Jet for their journey back home

While on the flight, the nightlife entrepreneur captured some angles on the luxury jet and taunted the singer’s colleagues

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu has thrown a jab at his best friend Davido’s colleagues.

A recent video went viral showing the Chiefpriest in the company of the Afrobeats star and his team members as they boarded his private jet.

Davido and Chiefpriest spotted together on singer's private jet. Credit: @davido, @cubanachiefpriest

Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke, aka Davido, was on a different level regarding his luxury lifestyle after he updated fans on his private jet a few hours after his traditional wedding.

The singer took to his X page to update his fans after his luxury wedding, and he introduced a new private jet.

In the viral post on his page, Davido revealed the name of his new private jet, the maker, and how much it cost him.

According to the manufacturer's official website, a Bombardier 7500 costs $81 million. When translated to naira at the time of the purchase was equivalent to N104 billion.

This is perhaps the most costly item in the Nigerian singer's huge garage. This is said to be Davido's first private jet.

Cubana Chiefpriest uses Davido's private jet to taunt his colleagues. Credit: @davido

Cubana Chiefpriest throws shades

The nightlife entrepreneur while on a flight with the Unavailable hitmaker noted that the singer’s resting place in the jet was similar to a suite in his luxury hotel, CP.

He went on to argue that why wouldn’t people be envious of the twins' dad. Chiefpriest claimed that Davido’s colleagues couldn’t afford to purchase a private which fueled their unwarranted resentment towards him.

Watch him talk below:

Cubana Chiefpriest and Davido trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pirezprecious wrote:

"Chief priest Abeg Branch Kenya go carry ya pikin."

bt_apparel reacted:

"Then Dey find you for Kenya sir."

cashbenkid said:

"This one no be investment money, Gad gets bless you with am. 😂 that part i won hear"

nobearddontcare wrote;

"It's the way a grown man brags about another man's wealth."

1_shabanana said;

"User other people’s property to pepper others is not a flex. Okay?"

j_jeada said:

"Belly nah water you don buy send money for feeding for your alleged son."

brendanukagod__ wrote:

"IF YOU ARE NOT A 30BG you should be crying and not living your best life. Why are you not on the winning team?"

brendanukagod__ said:

ogechi.patrick wrote:

"Na ODG own dey loud pass, after some werey go dey talk say Davido no dey find trouble, una mind go dey, osakpolor and co."

