Cubana Chiefpriest is known for turning up for his friends and he did so when Charles Okocha held his lavish wedding

The celebrity barman turned up in an electric car to the occasion and he made a grand entry with his friends

He also shared the reason he used the electric car rather than his other expensive cars that run on fuel

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, stormed Nollywoood actor Charles Okocha's classy wedding in his portable electric car.

Cubana Chiefpriest turned up at Charles Okocha's wedding in an electric car. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @charles_okocha

He noted that fuel is not water, that was why he drove the electric car to the movie star's wedding. He also said that even the gods now drive electric cars.

Cubana Chiefpriest wished Okocha a happy married life as he turned up at his grand wedding ceremony. He and the groom, who rocked Igbo traditional outfits, greeted with the back of their palms.

In the video, a singer and hypeman Fake Pocolee danced at the event and rocked a shirt that had the face of the controversial Equatorial Guinea politician Baltasar Engonga. Some netizens ignored Cubana Chiefpriest's electric car and concentrated on Fake Pocolee.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's electric car

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's electric car at Charles Okocha's wedding below:

@oba.finest:

"If them de beat Abino for judgement day, make una leave fake poco for me."

@octavio21022:

"This fake Poco na werey."

@emehosy1:

"CP inside electric car. Security inside fuel cars."

@u.z.o.r.r:

"This girl get mind marry Charles."

@ble_ssingbabe:

"Who else focus on the werey fake poco?"

@iampapismiley:

"Men you be walking advertisement."

@gc_macpepple:

"I wan buy that car for my mama abeg

@bright_kcee:

"Chiefpriest too get presence abeg."

@oboshi_ismaila:

"Fuel no be water again. Everything nah water for your side ohh @cubana_chiefpriest."

@sharpbeatrice:

"@cubana_chiefpriest car omo money good. Ezigbo Ihe ruo m aka. God Abeg."

2Baba gets electric car gift

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba was elated as he announced the electric car he added to his garage, and he shared who gifted it to him.

In a video, he spoke about how useful the car would be to him in this challenging economic period.

The music car also drove the car around his vicinity which got several reactions from social media users.

