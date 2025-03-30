Nigerian footballer Odion Jude Ighalo made the frontline blogs after an American podcaster shared details about him

Esther, the US lady, shared pictures of herself in the sportsman’s mansion in Sadua, Arabia, alongside his luxury car

Following that, Ighalo came forward to tackle Esther over the things she shared about him as he spoiled more about their relationship

Nigerian footballer Odion Jude Ighalo has recently made headlines after a UK-based podcaster, Esther, sparked rumours about them dating.

The US-based influencer shared photos of herself at Ighalo's mansion in Saudi Arabia, reminiscing about the wonderful time she had in the country where Ighalo resides.

Footballer Ighalo explains relationship with US podcaster. Credit: @ighalojude

Source: Instagram

She also mentioned her desire to relocate from the US to Saudi Arabia due to the warm hospitality she received.

Not stopping there, Esther posted images of Ighalo’s Maybach that had dropped her off at the airport. She also thanked the Super Eagles star for allowing her to use his personal driver.

As if that wasn’t enough, Esther shared more photos of herself inside the luxury car, revealing Ighalo’s name clearly printed on the headrest of the front seat.

Ighalo's Saudia mansion trends online. Credit: @ighalojude

Source: Getty Images

Ighalo fumes over Esther’s post

Ighalo was not pleased with Esther's posts. The Saudi Pro League star took to Snapchat, sending a series of messages blasting Esther for revealing details about his private life.

In his lengthy response, Ighalo explained that he didn't know Esther well and had only tried to assist her during her time in Saudi Arabia.

He also clarified that he was currently in Nigeria while she stayed at his mansion. The athlete further asked the US lady to delete the pictures he posted about his properties.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to exchange between Ighalo and US lady

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official_ifunanyam wrote:

"National cake, he will reach everybody."

nene_george said:

"Normally na the worwor ones dey always get cute guys 😂😂. I know he can no longer stand beautiful women!!!"

iam_chynwa wrote:

"The ex wife is typing… Mrs cute legislator 😂."

wreyand reacted:

"His ex wife is more beautiful than she is though. I wish him the best."

officialzipporah7 said:

"Now she’s on her stories debunking rumours, but forgetting she’s the one presenting it in a way they’re dating, everyone wants to be on the spotlight."

bellarh01 said:

"He made sure the driver picked me up to the airport " you won trek go airport before😒.... nonsense and ingredient abi how them dey talk am."

_therealoluwaseyifunmi said:

"Until a man flaunts and claims me publicly, u no go hear pim from me, T for thanks."

moments_with_rena said:

"It’s sad how a bunch of grown men and women would come online and type such inhumane comments about this girl. You that is beautiful what have you achieved with the beauty?"

Lege Miamii shades Jude Ighalo's ex-wife Sonia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii, recently visited Jude Ighalo in his home, and their meeting was captured on camera.

In a video that was posted online by the movie star, Lege Miamii, who is known for his popular dating show, was seen trying to link up Ighalo with a new woman. However, he didn’t do this without addressing the footballer’s ex-wife, Sonia Adesua.

In Lege’s video, he addressed the footballer’s ex-wife and stated that he wasn’t the cause of their breakup and that she was the one who opted out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng