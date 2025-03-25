Nigerian footballer, Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, is back in the news over her latest relationship

The single mum took to her official Instagram account to shower encomium on her new mystery man

Sonia Desuwa’s post went viral online as she gave details about her man and piqued the interest of netizens

Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s former wife, Sonia Desuwa, has made headlines over her new relationship.

Just recently, the single mum of two who is known for incessantly calling out her footballer ex-husband took to social media to praise her new man.

Nigerians react as Jude Ighalo's ex-wife Sonia Desuwa shares details about her new husband. Photos: @desuwa30, @ighalojude

On her official Instagram stories, Sonia dedicated a series of posts to showering encomiums on her mystery partner while sharing a few details about him.

According to Ighalo’s ex-wife, she doesn’t mean to brag but she has the best man in the world. She went on to give a hint about what her man does for a living by calling him the cutest legislator in Africa.

Not stopping there, Sonia Desuwa showered praises on her man while also thanking him for being in her life. According to Ighalo’s ex-wife, she belongs to her new partner with no chance of return.

See a screenshot of her post below:

In other subsequent posts on her Instagram stories, the single mum called her new man her husband and explained that she fell in love with him because he brought back her smile and made her feel safe.

See the screenshots below:

Nigerians react as Ighalo's ex-wife Sonia Desuwa reveals she has a new husband, shares details. Photos: @desuwa30

Reactions as Ighalo’s ex-wife celebrates her new ‘husband’

Sonia Desuwa’s posts dedicated to showering love on her new mystery man was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians after they went viral:

Folab__ said:

“Ok sis enjoy 😍.”

Alexandratessy wrote:

“Is it not too early to tell?”

Thesandypreneur said:

“Okay ma.. Congratulations.”

Kween_sam commented:

“Aunty you again? Hmmm! Ok we wish you well.”

Turlash_bakes wrote:

“Rest oooo nne.”

Okm_herbal said:

“Good for you sis😍😍😍 everyone deserves a fresh start 🔥.”

Blairscene said:

“You are obsessed with ur EX.”

Jabe__gent wrote:

“See a psychiatrist.”

Chi_buzorrrr said:

“No hype am too much. He go still misbehave no be man again.”

____iamjaydee wrote:

“😂 this woman no wan rest.”

Being_mrs_babs said:

“Rest for once Adesua 😂.”

Miere_ave said:

“Lies… … 😂😂😂 she still want her Ex back 😮.”

Crazyprescription said:

“Vivi imagination.”

Lege Miamii shades Jude Ighalo's ex-wife Sonia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii, recently visited Jude Ighalo in his home and their meeting was captured on camera.

In a video that was posted online by the movie star, Lege Miamii, who is known for his popular dating show, was seen trying to link up Ighalo with a new woman. However, he didn’t do this without addressing the footballer’s ex-wife, Sonia Adesua.

In Lege’s video, he addressed the footballer’s ex-wife and stated that he wasn’t the cause of their breakup and that she was the one who opted out.

