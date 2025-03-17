Nigerian actor Lege Miamii recently met with footballer Jude Ighalo and he tried to get him on his dating show

The movie star threw shade at the footballer’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, while calling for new women who are interested in Ighalo

Lege’s move on Ighalo’s relationship life was met with mixed reactions from several Nigerians on social media

Nollywood actor Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miamii recently visited footballer Jude Ighalo in his home and their meeting was captured on camera.

In a video that was posted online by the movie star, Lege Miamii who is known for his popular dating show was seen trying to link up Ighalo with a new woman. However, he didn’t do this without addressing the footballer’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa.

Lege Miamii tries to matchmake Jude Ighalo in funny video.' Photos: @legemiamii, @desuwa30

Source: Instagram

Recall that Desuwa has trended on several occasions for calling out Ighalo even many years after their separation. In Lege’s video, he addressed the footballer’s ex-wife and stated that he wasn’t the cause of their breakup and that she was the one who opted out.

Lege said:

“Madam no be me cause am o, na you talk say you no do again o, no be me cause am.”

Immediately after sharing his disclaimer, Lege followed up with calls for responsible women who were interested in Ighalo. The movie star listed the preferred requirements including how the woman should have no kids and should have a business.

In his words:

“A responsible lady, if you like Ighalo, come into my DM. This is the category that we want, business lady with personality and no kids. Sorry for the bad English. Any country you’re from, don’t worry, you’re welcome.”

As Lege was doing all this, Ighalo who was seated beside him was amused and kept on laughing hard at the Nollywood actor’s moves to link him with a woman.

See the video below:

Reactions as Lege tries to matchmake Ighalo with new women

The video of Lege Miamii’s move at matchmaking Ighalo with other women was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them were amused by the display:

Kayordeh said:

“On a low, every stars or celebrities knows lege and watch his content.”

Ykgeneral_1592 said:

“Lowkey Lege Sabi people and he Sabi play him mingle game....Enieleni😍.”

Ayabaoflagos said:

“Lege is chilling with my fav 😍.”

Gina.mato said:

“U don shayo 😂.”

Hadesola_pretty wrote:

“A responsible lady that’s serious for serious relationship 😂.”

Oluwadara4areason wrote:

“Bonlaboy go soon buzz you no worry 😂😂.”

Prince_akeweje1 wrote:

“Poor man no get level for Nigeria ooo e reach ighalo turn you say no kids 😂.”

Skitto1857 said:

“Lege,u don gannu reach where ighalo dey abi??”

La_remzy said:

“So no one heard what he said from d beginning 😂😂😂,madam no be me cause am ooo na I talk say u no do again,lege is just too wise.”

__sixco said:

“E reach Ighalo turn you say woman with no kids…. Wetin poor men really do una for this country? 😢😂”

Pastoroba__________ said:

“That Benin girl dey come for you soon.”

Bigfish_netwrld said:

“Ighalo is laughing thinking it’s cruise but in reality u are going to use him to scam a lot of ladies that are guidable and naive.”

Ighalo's ex-wife speaks on new mystery man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sonia Adesua, the ex-wife of Super Eagles player Odion Jude Ighalo, appreciated her mystery man after he assisted her with her presentation.

Sonia revealed on her Instagram account that she was nervous and anxious while preparing her PowerPoint for a presentation she had the following day.

However, a call from her unnamed lover helped to calm her down. According to Sonia, her partner volunteered to assist her in gaining confidence for the presentation by doing a phone rehearsal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng