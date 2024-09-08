Sonia Desuwa, the ex-wife of footballer Jude Ighalo, has continued to thrash naysayers claiming she wants her man back

The lady had appreciated the sport man for taking care of his children despite the fact that they were not together

In her post, she lashed out at the footballer's pastor and called him a yahoo yahoo man, who will be beaten in hell

Footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, seemed not done thrashing her haters as she has resumed once again.

Legit.ng had reported that Sonia had written an appreciation note to the football star for taking care of their children despite their differences.

In a new post on her Insta story, she noted that people coming for her wanted her former husband's family to take the children away from her.

The woman also claimed that there was intense manipulation from Ighalo's family and his fraudulent pastor. She warned her fans not to come to her direct message to caution her not to involve the clergy in her fight.

Sonia speaks about Jude's pastor

In the post, Sonia Desuwa made bold claims about her former husband's pastor. According to her, the clergy begged her to join the list of tithe payers before her marriage broke up.

She noted that the pastor wanted to be part of the people enjoying football money. She called the clergy a yahoo yahoo man and said that his cane was waiting for him in hell.

Though she didn't mention any name, however, a few fans were sure of the Nigerian pastor who has a church abroad that she was talking about.

Recall that Sonia had dragged haters a few days ago after they claimed she wanted to go back to his arms.

What fans said about Sonia's outburst

Reaction have trailed what Sonia said about her former husband's pastor. Here are some of the comments below:

@aderonke1199:

"Sonia na you sabi abeg."

@anita__:

"When I saw pastor, My mind went to a Nigerain pastor abroad. Hope it is not the same man, he loves footballer too much, God abeg oo."

@triple_c_world:

"I think this auntie is less busy."

@mizztace:

"This woman again.'

@fortunista_by_ivy:

"It’s like these ember months, they are returning to husband house. E remain Sheila and Israel. Dem don see say nothing de street."

@don_dawnzaschuks:

"Street is military no joy ! Go home oh and if you are outside plan to go home."

@mich33155:

"DJ play me busy body."

@hulksmithh:

"Street don chop her, she come remember 2face song. “Ever since I left you, I’ve been to hẽll and I’m back. You’re my rainbow. Fear woman."

Sonia Desuwa opens can of worms

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of three and Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, took to social media to publicly discuss her role in his life.

In a lengthy social media rant, Sonia recounted how she facilitated Ighalo's move to the United Kingdom, where he eventually became a player for Watford F.C.

The footballer's ex-wife also revealed a long list of female celebrities he had slept with, including some of the popular Big Brother Naija stars, actresses, and a famous DJ.

