Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has sent a message to the Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo

The DMW music label's logistics manager shared why the Edo State governor needs to resign and hand over to his opponent, Asue Ighodalo

Isreal DMW's message to the Edo state governor comes following the lynching of travellers in Uromi, the Esan North East Local Government Area

Isreal Afeare, aka Israel DMW, an aide and logistics manager to Afrobeats star Davido, has called on Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to resign with immediate effect.

In a social media post that has gone viral, the Edo-born celebrity stated that the state hasn’t had peace since he took over as governor.

Israel DMW sends message to Governor Okpebholo amid Edo killings. Credit: isrealdmw/asueighodalo

Source: Instagram

According to Isreal DMW, the ancestors were angry with the governor over the pure robbery in the state.

Davido's aide also urged him to hand over to his opponent, Asue Ighadalo, whom he believes the most Edo indigenes voted for as their governor.

“Edo 2024. My dear Governor Okpebholo. I want to specially beg and advise that you resign and immediately hand over to Asue Ighodalo, who the majority of we elites truly voted as our governor, sir. The entire state has not had one single peace since you took over, sir. The ANCESTORS are fully angry with the pure robbery that took place," he wrote.

Isreal DMW suggested that Ighodalo was cheated of his deserved victory at Edo gubernatorial election in 2024.

"Some Heads are too very strong to be cheated. Some robberies sometimes don’t get successful. We know you have connections to cover everything, sir. We know the real truth of what transpired would come out many years later, like June 12, sir. Thank you, sir," he added.

See Isreal DMW's message to Edo State governor below:

Isreal's message to the Edo governor comes following the March 27 lynching of travellers in Uromi, the Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, reported to be from northern Nigeria, were set ablaze by an angry mob after a local vigilante group allegedly found firearms in their possession while travelling in a Dangote Cement truck.

Israel DMW refuses to accept Edo 2024 poll result. Credit: isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's message

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens slammed Isreal for asking the governor to resign.

wireless_vibe028 said:

"Baba I nor support for this one o."

horla___007 reacted:

"Isreal don high he dey club the thing just vex him."

don_nicko said:

"I no Dey believe anything person talk on Saturday nights , some of them post when they are high inside club."

sali1313_ commented:

"I like as you take dey assume na why you and who dey give you mind doubt must clear!"

sabaysamie reacted:

"I pray God touch his heart bcos indeed the insecurity which was part of his campaign promises has really taken over. Specially Edo Central where he is from. May God help us."

comedianslimm01 wrote:

"Real man no Dey cut corners….take your flowers @isrealdmw."

