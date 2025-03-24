Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Amid the prolonged political crisis in Rivers state and declaration of state of emergency, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has attacked Governor Seyi Makinde.

The APC said Governor Makinde should forget about his alleged plan to install a stooge as his successor in the 2027 election.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 24, by its spokesperson, Olawale Sadare, obtained by Legit.ng, the Oyo state chapter of the APC said the "only way Governor Makinde could escape from voters' revolt account of his misdeeds and misgovernance is for him to use the remaining two years in office to seek forgiveness and correct most of his wrong actions."

Oyo APC's outbursts came against the backdrop of the statement recently credited to Governor Makinde when he was quoted to have said, at a public gathering, that he would unveil the next executive governor (his successor) in January 2026.

Sadare also aimed a cryptic criticism at Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The APC said the political crisis in Rivers state would not be allowed to happen in Oyo state "regardless of the fact that the chief sponsor of the crisis in the south-south state and Governor Makinde swim in the same ocean of autocracy in a democracy."

The APC said:

"It is certain that Governor Makinde would make attempts to foist a stooge on the good people of Oyo state for selfish reasons but the whole world knows that the prospect of a good governor for the state does not lie in Governor Makinde who has been running a one-man show since May 2019. So, he (Makinde) can only try but he would be disappointed as whoever he presents would be roundly defeated at the poll."

Furthermore, the APC alleged that Governor Makinde has done more harm than good to his party in Oyo state "to the extent that all their structures have been uprooted as the original members are now stripped and disconnected." It also claimed that Makinde "served Atiku Abubakar and most of his party's national assembly candidates a meal of betrayal, deception, and disappointment" in the 2023 elections.

The APC concluded:

"Technically, PDP is dead in Oyo state with no hope of resurrection in the nearest future."

Source: Legit.ng