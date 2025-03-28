Nigerian music crooner Davido has evoked an ongoing conversation around marriage and relationship, following his recent interview

The Unavailable crooner, who was recently on The Boot Leg Kev Podcast, made some revelations about his relationship with his wife Chioma Adeleke

He revealed the number of years they lived together before marriage, and it has generated so much buzz online

Nigerian social media users have just found out an interesting fact about Davido's relationship with Chioma.

The love birds have had quite a journey in their relationship before finally deciding to get married. In the past, Chioma had been dragged online for not having a life outside her relationship with the music star.

Many wondered why she was always with him. What did not know is that the duo have been living together since Uni and ended up being that way for 8 years. This revelation was made by Davido during his interview with The Boot Leg Kev Podcast.

While speaking, he noted that marriage was different, but they found a way to establish friendship, which has helped tremendously in the course of their relationship.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions to Davido's interview on Chioma

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@sharon_jasmyne said:

"Toor na to find boy house go live with am 😍😍."

@leeeymarrrrh said:

"If you no live with her na me you want live with ehnn … cohabiting is very necessary more especially when you know your man che@t a lot."

@ekd_gadgets said:

"See ehn. Relationship wey go work go work. Leave internet people telling you live and not live with a man. The one wey go scatter go still scatter."

@kitchenbabygirl said:

"Sister girl, not everything you see on social media is for you. Pls don’t follow this footsteps. Do what works for you 😍."

@aji_anje said:

"This is not your sign girls 😂 their story is different pls."

@imbeautiful97 said:

"I love how Davido loves and mentions Chioma. God bless their home 🏡 ❤️🙌."

@cravingsnails said:

"This man might have had his flawed moment when he didn’t know much, wasn’t emotionally mature , the peek of fame aftermath. But you can see the growth, the character development and the calms. Since he married that woman there is a lot of growth and changes and I’m glad he is aware of his past mistakes but not controlled by it. And the wouldn’t have been no better woman for him if it wasn’t chioma. That woman is his gift. Who understands in the presence of storms you can only be the calm or the chaos. She had the power to destroy him in their dark moments but she chose to protect him from the claws of this world. Thats his person for life. And i am glad they are locked in."

@ayeni_dami2 said:

"This is not a sign for you to be with that person for 8yrs oo. Do what works for you."

@seidaaaaaaaab said:

"Now ask Davido if he would allow a man live with his Daughter for YEARS (let alone EIGHT), before marrying her 🤦‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂...Wetin money no fit do? 😂😂."

Davido shares romantic video call with Chioma

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido thrilled fans by sharing a heart-melting video of a romantic video call with his wife, Chioma.

The couple showcased their love for each other on a call while Davido was aboard a private jet alongside nightlife king Cubana Chief Priest.

The video, originally posted on Snapchat, quickly spread across social media, sparking excitement among Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng