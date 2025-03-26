Veteran movie actor Jide Kosoko has shared the story of how he lost three of his wives in different circumstances

The 71-year-old actor was a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast and spoke about roles in Nollywood as well as his personal life

In the course of his conversation, he clarified the misconception behind the story of him having four wives

Jide Kosoko is telling a story of his personal journey in marriage, that many online users, over even his fans have never heard of.

The highly-revered movie star, who recently trended over his comment about 'sex for roles' in the Nigerian movie industry, shed light on marital life.

Many are aware that the actor has had four wives in his lifetime, but do not quite know the story behind it.

In one of the episodes of The Honest Bunch Podcasts, Jide Kosoko recounted that he has been married to four women, but not all at the same time. According to him, he had two wives first, he lost them, married another two, then he lost another one.

In his words:

"I didn’t have four wives at the same time o! Don’t get it wrong because people are not getting it. I had two, I lost them. I married another two. I am not supporting polygamy. Not everybody can be this lucky."

How fans reacted to Jide Kosoko's account

Legit.ng compiled some comments by netizens below:

@sm.haykins said:

"Polygamy is not good, but every wise man should not have all his children with one woman."

@asagwarachichi said:

"Oga Jide confess 😂. Even ur eyes have seen shege in your own. There’s no sugar-coating it, Poly-is-a-gamy is “dengerlous” like my ana."

@madambella001 said:

"TALK THAT THING WEY DEY OUR MIND😂😂😂😂😂 I GO BUY YOU JUICE."

@bchikan said:

"Older men should educate younger men about polygamy instead of condemning it on scripted shows. How can a man who has married multiple wives now say polygamy is bad? If those wives leave, he’ll likely marry again.The truth is, marrying one bad woman can ruin a man’s life, but polygamy can provide balance and security. Men should be honest about their polygamous nature from the start. As a father of two sons, I’ll teach them that polygamy is the best way to protect a man’s well-being. Society should accept it as a practical choice."

@michael.i.akhigbe said:

"Bring back Nedu.... Make e balance back abeg🙏."

@ecomix07 said:

"Why daddy resemble babangida na."

Jide Kosoko remembers his 1st Wife

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Alhaja Sherifat Abimbola Kosoko, the first wife of veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko, passed on 30 years ago.

Remembering her demise, the movie star shared a photo of his late wife on his official Instagram page and accompanied it with a touching note.

Jide Kosoko’s emotional note moved a lot of fans to tears as they sympathised with him.

