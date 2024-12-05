Davido Says he Wouldn't Have Married if it Wasn't Chioma: "Great Choice, Igbo Girls Are Top Tier"
- Davido has opened up about his love life and how he would have remained single if he hadn't met Chioma
- During an interview with an international media, the singer was asked if he would have found it difficult to settle down
- Fans gushed over his response, while a few taunted him over his past life with women who had children for him
David Adeleke, aka Davido impressed fans with his response about his love while granting an interview.
The music star, who was speculated to be relocating to Belgium, granted an interview with an internation media company.
The Timeless crooner was asked if it would be difficult to get married considering his level of success.
Reacting to the question, he said he wouldn't have gotten married if Chioma was not in the picture.
Davido gives reason for utterance
While giving reason for his utterance, the Grammy nominee, who recently bought an electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, said that it was not possible for him to find love now.
He asked his host how he would have found true love now with his status.
See the video here:
Reactions trail Davido's interview
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Davido's video. Here are some of the comments below:
@gorretkisa:
"Hmmmmm tear's gonna drop."
@segunheals:
"Awww you get money to chest responsibilities marry an igbo girl."
@datsalesman:
"He is saying facts unless the marriage will be arraigned with benefits."
@nanakelcy:
"We haven’t forgotten the messages you sent to Anita the only fans girl. Saying, you got married only cuz u wanted your late son, may his soul RIP to be buried as an Adeleke."
@carherinekalun:
"And you made a very good choice."
@cutesandie:
"I no wan hear say you go give another woman belle tomorrow."
@glamdeebeautyandbrows:
"Love sweet make we no lie and Chioma is just too good and perfect for him."
@laqueentravels:
"If you say so."
@mimilove840:
"Marry from IMO state and have peace of mind Una no dey hear word."
@god_fadah:
"All newly married couples will say that, am not against them."
Video of Davido cooking for Chioma trends
Legit.ng had reported that the singer Davido had been sighted pampering his wife Chioma with a meal in the kitchen.
He was so excited to be holding the spoon as he tasted the stew he made for his wife.
Davido gave the mother of his children the spoon at some point and looked at her lovingly.
