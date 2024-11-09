Don Jazzy has ignited a fresh debate on social media and he shared how important a DNA test was

The music producer's post caused social media users to share their opinions of DNA and they supported the Mavin Records' boss

Some netizens stated that DNA should be done for babies as soon as they are born and before they leave the hospital

Music producer Michael Ajere, aka Don Jazzy, has shared his opinion about DNA test and its importance.

The music mogul noted that DNA testing is more important than the baby's naming ceremony and should be taken more seriously.

His post on his Instagram stories sparked massive comments from netizens and several supported him.

Some netizens noted that DNA should be conducted on babies the day they were born. Others ignored the topic and shared how they felt about Don Jazzy.

See Don Jazzy's post on DNA below:

Reactions to Don Jazzy's take on DNA

Check out some of the reactions to Don Jazzy's take on DNA below:

@smplyjessie1:

"Well, in my opinion, a DNA test should be a requirement for discharging a child from the hospital fr."

@bimbolatoks_:

"This man has been loved by almost all. You just wish to have enemies all of a sudden."

@_oyiza:

"DNA should be done from childbirth."

@the_skywalker21:

"In Africa, there are so many people who don’t know their real parents. Pregnancies have been given to men who have jobs and a little bit of money in their wallets."

@oteedola:

"Don’t leave that hospital without a DNA test, it will save you a lot."

@odion_122:

"I agree with him. No DNA, no baby naming ceremony."

OAP Do2dtun speaks on compulsory DNA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that OAP Do2dtun had shared his take on the necessity of DNA tests to ascertain the biological parents of a child.

He stated it should be a prerequisite for children immediately they are born though some people consider it sacred.

His statement got mixed reactions online which was based on the fact that some people see it as a cause for distrust.

