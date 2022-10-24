Famous music producer Don Jazzy has again set social media on fire with one of his funny skit videos, and this time he talks about relationship life

The record label executive, in a TikTok video, revealed why he is still a single bachelor at almost 40

Don Baba J, who has once married a London-based lady nearly two decades ago, also revealed that he doesn't want to make the same mistakes from his past

One of Nigeria's most successful music producers and owner of Mavins Recored label, Don Jazzy, has sparked reactions online with a skit he shared about his relationship life.

The singer noted in the skit that he is still single even though he is almost 40 because he doesn't want to get played and go through the same thing that happened to him before again.

Popular Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy stirs reaction online as he reveals why he's still single.

Source: Instagram

About a year ago, Legit.ng recalls that Don Jazzy had taken to social media for the first time to reveal that he was once married before and also gave reasons why the marriage crashed.

At the time, he shared that the lady he married was based in the UK and that the relationship lasted for just a couple of years before it was dissolved.

See the funny video of Don Jazzy talking about his relationship below:

See how netizens reacted to Don Jazzy's video talking about his relationship status:

@chigozie_ehim1:

"I am focused on the heavenly race anyway. Mammy water people can't confuse me again."

@official_planbee:

"No be lie boss, I spent 2 years on the island and couldn’t find a serious girl who really want a serious relationship."

@iam_james_elijah:

"Don but we discussed this last night before going to bed nah and you promised to change…so why Don?"

@iamkingturun:

"Eyah Chronic Sorry Rihana leave you so na why ! Are you still waiting Abi you don another Opeke."

@heldy1759:

"Funny enough even when you enter vomot we nor go hear am for your mouth. na 2 years later the other person go vex talk am."

@ultralogicstore:

"Everybody don see shege for this relationship of a thing."

@biva_cosmetics:

"Once bitten twice shy Am tired of crying my heart is to soft abeg."

