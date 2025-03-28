Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has reiterated her support for Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As more Nigerians took to social media to air their grievances through the 30-day rant challenge, Badmus announced her stance

Eniola Badmus’ post put her under fire as many Nigerians blasted her for supporting the president as well as the timing of her post

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus has emphasised her support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the disappointment of many.

Recall that the movie star became controversial after brazenly supporting Tinubu during and after the presidential election. Many also accused her of being after her stomach after she was appointed as a special adviser to the speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tajudeen Abass.

Recently, many Nigerians have taken to social media to clamour for a change by starting a 30-day rant challenge and airing their grievances. As people complained bitterly about President Tinubu’s government, Eniola Badmus took to social media to show her support.

On her official Instagram page, Eniola Badmus shared a post where she announced that despite everything, she is still a Tinubu supporter. In her words:

“Still standing on Daddy Seyi’s mandate”.

See Eniola Badmus’ post below:

Reactions as Eniola Badmus reiterates support for Tinubu

Eniola Badmus’ post where she showed her unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, soon went viral and it raised heated reactions from some Nigerians:

Ibafolu_ejire said:

“Because you're eating there 😢😢😢😢😢 help us too.”

Israelflipcy said:

“Fried bonce!! Where u wan stand before😂? Stomach infrastructure.”

Olori_nini wrote:

“This is really not the right time to post this. It sounds very insensitive. People are struggling—hungry and frustrated because the economy is tough. If people react negatively, it’s understandable, and honestly, you would have brought it upon yourself. No one is saying you shouldn’t support your candidate, but this post feels like a mockery of Nigerians. Maybe you’re not affected by the current economic hardship, but many people are, you can be loyal to your candidate without posting it here.”

oladayo.tt said:

“God will not forget to punish you.”

Dabs_hair said:

““Daddy Sheyi? Asin making jokes of Nigerians abi Alert don enter??? ….egbo 😢😢😢 e no go better for anyone supporting this government I am saying that out of anger because I knew what I faced a few days ago in the market buying products for my store 😢.”

Kokopee670 wrote:

“Nothing lasts forever, after 8 years another person go come…. Enjoy.”

Olukonyo said:

“How you no go stand on mandate of person wey dey feed you? 😂.”

Damididmyhair said:

“It favors her..we can’t relate.”

Yewa_blog wrote:

“Nah craze dey worry her.”

VDM remakes Seyi Tinubu's speech video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has mimicked Seyi Tinubu’s viral speech in Yola.

Recall that a few weeks ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son was captured on video as he energetically gave a speech about his father being the best president the country has ever had.

However, what stood out from the speech was Seyi Tinubu’s energetic display, which some people likened to him acting like a hypeman or an announcer at a Royal Rumble wrestling match.

