While Nigerians are attacking Eniola Badmus for her recent statement regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Verydarkman came to address the nation

The internet sensation hurled shades at both Eniola Bamdus and her critics as he spoke about the next presidential election

VDM levelled allegations on celebrities who campaign for political figures, while he dished pieces of advice to his countrymen

Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has come for Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus following her recent remarks.

Legit.ng reported that the actress emphasised her support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the disappointment of many.

Recall that the movie actor became a target for criticism for blatantly supporting Tinubu during and after the presidential race. Many also accused her of being after her stomach when she was appointed special adviser to the speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tajudeen Abass.

It was also reported that many Nigerians have recently started a 30-day rant challenge on social media to voice their complaints and demand change.

Eniola Badmus expressed her support for President Tinubu's administration on social media as people voiced their displeasure with it.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Eniola Badmus declared that she still supports Tinubu in spite of everything.

Verydarkman criticises Eniola Badmus and her fans

The TikToker in a recent video hotly noted that celebrities who are vocal about their political choices should influence no one.

He further argued that Nigerians were very gullible to allow the opening of a public figure to guide them in making decisions about their future.

VDM alleged that most of the celebrities who campaign for political figures do so for either money or the fame that comes with it.

In his words:

"Eniola badmus other celebrities and the fulzsh Nigerians enabling them,until you know who you are you will continue being sheeps to the wrong shepherd."

Watch his video below:

Verydarkman’s remarks on Eniola Badmus trend

See what netizens are saying below:

luvantena12 said:

"This is fact we should have it in mind what we being through and no the person you are voting for so that Nigeria will be better for the right person."

vibesofdcity said:

"It still don’t matter even if you influence yourself for this Naija, We all Saw What happened at End Sars."

princessadeyemiakindele said:

"They are in different bondages in this country, celebrity bondages religion bandage influencer bondages because they are zombie waiting to who go tell them to moved, giveawa n make them become a fans to religion celebrity influencer slave.'

prese_touch wrote:

"Our votes don’t count nah why dem dey get mind dey stand in that mandate.if our votes dey count Eniola no gho boldly dey put things like this outside because she go dey fear'

VDM remakes Seyi Tinubu's speech video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, mimicked Seyi Tinubu’s viral speech in Yola.

Recall that a few weeks ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son was captured on video as he energetically gave a speech about his father being the best president the country has ever had.

However, what stood out from the speech was Seyi Tinubu’s energetic display, which some people likened to him acting like a hype man or an announcer at a Royal Rumble wrestling match.

