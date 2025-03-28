Nigerian actress Ini Edo has reacted online to being criticised for being in Ghana for a birthday party

The film star was one of the guests at businessman Richard Nii-Armah's 40th birthday in Ghana

Some netizens took sides after Ini Edo explained why she was at the birthday party hours after her dad's burial

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has broken her online silence after getting dragged for attending a birthday party in Ghana.

The movie star attended Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s star-studded birthday party in Ghana only hours after burying her father in Akwa Ibom.

Videos of Ini Edo having a good time in Ghana went viral, and some netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with her move.

However, in a new development, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to properly address her critics.

The veteran and reality show star shared even more photos of herself looking stunning at the birthday party in Ghana, and she fired shots at her haters.

Nigerians react as Ini Edo finally addresses critics of her attending birthday party in Ghana shortly after burying her dad. Photos: @Iniedo

Ini Edo explained that God knows she will always do what she wants to do. The movie star also appreciated her well-wishers who stood by her.

In her words:

“Quick work💕 In this life, I will always do me and that’s on God. Loving this look by @2207bytbally. To all my lovers and well wishers… Thank you 🙏 I love you all💕💝 we move 😜”

See Ini Edo’s post below:

Reactions as Ini Edo fires back at her critics

Shortly after Ini Edo finally replied to the people condemning her for attending Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s 40th birthday party in Ghana, her post went viral and drew a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them encouraged the movie star to do what makes her happy:

Nigerians have taken sides as Ini Edo shares why she went to Ghana for a birthday party. Photos: iniedo

Gadzamaandiya said:

“Do you ini .Don't try to pls anyone.”

Chiugoonyekaba' said:

“But live laugh, her clothe is beautiful.”

Swt_juie said:

“Do you my darling 😍the world will adjust!”

Winniechiwar wrote:

“Do u.”

Shalisdiva said:

“Okay…. make she Dey house Dey cry?”

Ji807147' wrote:

“My gee do you oooooooo.”

Cariscuisine_lagos wrote:

“You can’t teach someone how to express their grief ,you can undermine someone’s pain either so mind the business that pays you …when someone looses their loved one the way the grief is different from another person!”

Luvlyeyezz said:

“Do you and the world will adjust✍🏽las las everybody go dey alright.”

Shizz9yee said:

“Keep doing you mama. Ignore the noise.”

Softb_szn said:

“Some of you don’t mind the businesses that pays you! U can’t teach her how to grieve at least it’s her father and not ur own haba.”

Delly567 said:

“I pity your fans😂.”

