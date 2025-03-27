Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan has continued to troll President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi, on social media

In a new development, the online critic mimicked Seyi Tinubu’s viral speech in Yola, which had many Nigerians taunting him

VDM’s version of Seyi Tinubu’s speech had many netizens rolling with laughter and dropping their hot takes

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, has mimicked Seyi Tinubu’s viral speech in Yola.

Recall that a few weeks ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son was captured on video as he energetically gave a speech about his father being the best president the country has ever had. According to Seyi Tinubu, people kept coming for his mother and father despite everything they had done.

However, what stood out from the speech was Seyi Tinubu’s energetic display, which some people likened to him acting like a hypeman or an announcer at a Royal Rumble wrestling match.

Source: Instagram

Days after VeryDarkMan reacted to the video of Seyi Tinubu’s speech, the online critic also mimicked the president’s son by making his version of the same video.

In the hilarious clip, VDM paced up and down his room while holding on to the remote he used as a microphone. The critic mimicked some of Seyi Tinubu’s words and added his spin to them.

See the funny video below:

Reactions as VDM mimics Seyi Tinubu’s Yola speech

VDM’s recreation of Seyi Tinubu’s viral speech in Yola also made the rounds on social media. Many netizens were amused by the critic’s display:

April17🫨❤️ said:

“VDM nor come Nigeria again 😂.”

Jabari_FX said:

“VD na werey 💯💯😂😂😂😂😂 I love this guy.”

princess 💕 wrote:

“i don laugh tire ooo😂😂.”

Angela Faith Owhuome said:

“😂😂😂 this vdm nor well ooo.”

Tenfiz_ said:

“Royal rumble speech 😂.”

Rashe2high wrote:

“Always sharing rice 😂 way no get meat😂.”

Its.kemzy_ said:

“Seyi will go backyard laugh after he finish that his Yeye speech 😂.”

Mrbam_amc said:

“Una knw go allow seyi talk again o😂😂.”

Sinner5102 wrote:

“After watching his speech, I come understand why Seyi Dey move around without given a speech, na so he want take governor Lagos 😂😂.”

St_martins_rugs said:

“That family don't have shame they should have given up by now.”

_s.a.f.i.y.y.a.h said:

“I wonder how Stressful VDM will be for Mama black when he was young😂😂.”

Merccy_ay wrote:

“This guy for just remain Silent 😂😂 Now he don make us see say he's not intelligent 😂😂😂.”

Abco_group said:

“Very dark man go soon go exile very soon.”

