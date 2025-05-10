Reality show star Uriel Oputa has reacted after seeing the Best Dressed winner at the AMVCA Cultural Night

In a post on her social media page, she shared photos of her outfit from the event and spoke about her experience.

Fans commented on her look, offering their opinions and ratings while also comparing her outfit to those of other attendees

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has shared her thoughts on the winner of the Best Dressed award at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Night.

The 11th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony kicked off with a cultural night on May 8, 2025, where BBNaija star Liquorose and Prince Enwerem emerged as the Best Dressed.

Reacting to the winners especially Liquorose, Uriel, who recently reconciled with a fellow housemate, confidently stated that she believed she would have won the title.

However, she clarified that her post was not intended to discredit the designs worn by others, adding that everyone looked stunning at the event.

Uriel reveals why she missed winning title

Boasting about her outfit, Uriel claimed she “ate” the look. She explained that she arrived late to the cultural night, which she believes cost her the opportunity to win.

Fans of the reality star shared their opinions about her appearance.

While a few applauded her stunning outfit. However, many agreed with the organisers' decision to award Liquorose, and advised Uriel to arrive on time at future events to avoid missing out on such honours.

Reactions trail what Uriel said

Netizens reacted after seeing what Uriel said about the AMVCA cultural night. Here are comments about below:

@daddysgirl_treasure_ shared:

"She ate for real but the other lady Olivia won for me, her outfit was breathtaking. They all look gorgeous, their efforts was."

@torie_felixx stated:

"Nahhh. Olivia Ateeee, followed by rose. Before Uriel, but unfortunately Olivia missed it cuz of bad timing…next time y’all value time."

@dear_umami wrote:

"She's right. Make everybody hype themselves abeg. Tell yourself you're the best dressed and be happy."

@chief_ifeanyi said:

"She feel say na by to pack patches full dress..Learn to be happy for others." it just shows that she is pained."

@__diyakun reacted:

"Make we go meet igwe to give you another award."

@templevovo commented:

"Ok babe try to be there on time today let's check something. U dress looks beautiful though."

@quaker_oats1234 reacted:

"We don hear, na to call igwe make Dem organise award for you."

Lady accuses Whitemoney of copying Uriel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a fan of Uriel Oputa accused Whitemoney of imitating Oputa by visiting the same market she had visited

Oputa had earlier visited the market and posted a video on social media. Later, Whitemoney also went to the same market with an unidentified lady.

The clips of the two of them were posted by the lady who accused Whitemoney. Reacting to the video, Oputa asked if Whitemoney must follow in her footsteps.

