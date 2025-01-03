Skit maker Taaooma recently released a new video featuring Seven Doors actor Femi Adebayo

Taaooma, who acted as Quadri, one of her skit characters, rained abuses on Femi Adebayo after he queried the way she greeted him

Amid the laughter and funny comments that trailed Taaooma's video, some netizens shared their observations as they criticised her

Nigerian skit maker and comedian Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, aka Taaooma, recently trended on social media over a newly released skit featuring Seven Doors movie star Femi Adebayo.

In the viral skit, Femi played a king, the same role he played in his hit movie.

Taaooma, who welcomed her first child last year, on the other and is known for her multi-character in her skits, acted as Quadri, famous for his use of abusive Yoruba words.

The short clip captured the moment Femi Adebayo, in kingly attire, queried Taaooma about how she greeted him.

In a dramatic clapped back, Taaooma rained abuses in Yoruba, including using lines from Seven Doors on Femi, who was shocked to respond.

Watch as Taaooma features Femi Adebayo in new skit:

Reactions trail Taaooma's skit

Amid the funny comments from her fans, including celebrities, some netizens on X, formerly Twitter, however, berated Taaooma's content.

Some stated that there should have been consequences for Taaooma's character for disrespecting a king while suggesting that it could led to people being rude to traditional rulers.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

dunay0:

"_Taaooma The skit is sweet but doesn't speak well of our tribe.. Demoting OBA heritage for a comedy content can't be justify, it’s wrong and bad."

ArakiJohn3:

"@_Taaooma When u make comedy content, let's try and complete the skit with things like, Quadri got discipline for disrespecting the king. Like sabinus always end with him crying :sob:. I don't know much about Yoruba but I know for a fact, disrespecting their king has serious consequences."

IB_Jinadu:

"_Taaooma Fantastic comedy & a great skit. However, there should be consequences for Quadri’s actions culturally. You can’t be this disrespectful to the king & not face the wrath. It’s a comedy that conveys a message. Kindly complete the skit to preserve cultural values. @_Taaooma."

thekingchild

"Gen Z... What’s the takeaway? Insults and disrespect. Under the guise of comedy, he indirectly derides the king's throne.."

rotilaw:

"As an adult, there are a few occasions when you are unfortunate and encounter serious insults. You will be at a complete loss for words. If you are lucky and the audience is sparse, just disappear from there and pretend it never happened."

shola_olushola

"Dear @realfemiadebayo I believe it is wrong to turn Oriade into a clown or an object of skits. Let's respect the thrown of our traditional rulers. We should not turn their office into jokes. If we would not approve disrespecting imams, Sultans/Emirates, etc."

Taaooma recalls experience with traffic offender

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Taaooma recalled an experience she had with a traffic offender.

She used her experience to buttress the ill-treatment women face in society over their gender.

The mum of one also expressed her displeasure, eliciting a wide range of reactions within and beyond the feminist community.

