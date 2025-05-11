The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has been trending for hours after it was concluded

A debate has broken out on social media over the winner of the Best Digital Content Creator award, Iyo Prosper

Iyo Prosper won the award ahead of popular skit maker Taaooma, who is famous for her various characters, including Quadri

Content creator Iyo Prosper has emerged as the winner of the coveted Best Digital Content Creator award at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, May 10.

Iyo Prosper, known for his viral content, We Listen We Don’t Judge, Bible Edition, won the AMVCA award over a fierce lineup of nominees, including fans' favourite Taaooma.

The best digital content award was one of the most keenly contested categories as it featured other popular content creators like Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds), Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples), and Elozonam.

The emergence of Prosper, an actor and digital Christian content creator, popularly known for his unique storytelling and portrayal of Bible stories and characters from a Nigerian point of view (POV), has, however, stirred reactions.

Sharing a picture of him posing with his award, Prosper wrote in a caption,

"ITS THAT WINNER GLOW…God’s blessings,I can’t count them all.. how this happened is still a suprise to me, thank you @africamagic for making me feel seen."

The picture Prosper Iyo shared as he posed with his AMVCA Award is below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Taaooma, in a video, had appealed to her fans to vote for her to win the AMVCA Award through one of her characters, Quadri.

Quadri warned fans to make sure that she emerged as the winner of the said category. The hilarious post became the highlight and attracted numerous reactions from her online family.

Reactions as Iyo Prosper wins AMVCA award

Iyo Prosper's emergence has stirred debate on social media X, formerly Twitter. While some netizens stated that they didn't know who he was, others argued that he deserved the award.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

_raptor_jamado said:

"Dem rob Quadri sha @_Taaooma AMVCA again."

MokehindeMorain wrote:

"AMVCA just Dey whine see who Dey win content creator TAAOOMA #amvca2025."

OlaMiTiDeoo commented:

"Who Is iyo prosper never hear that name before. What happen to Layi,Trench boy or Gilmore."

the_cruisetv said:

"Exactly we don't know him."

Princhyy commented:

"Iyo Prosper won in his category and he didn’t attend, is it that he didn’t believe he will win or what?? #amvca2025."

Kapital_DM said:

"Then why did they nominate her? If one who has won the category before and they don’t want to give dem again, why still nominate her ? Besides taaooma’s content is has so many characters dat has been developed since her last win!"

Taaooma recounts Quranic school experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Taaooma recounted her experience at a Quranic school.

The mum of one shared her childhood experience when she was invited as a guest on a podcast.

Taaooma's revelation came as a shock to many as they went on to share similar experiences in the comment section.

