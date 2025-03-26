It’s that time of the year when the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) becomes part of our social discussion

Legit.ng reported that the entertainment body released the nomination list for their 11th edition set to hold on May 10 at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos

A poll was conducted online asking netizens to pick the most deserving film for the 2025 Best Movie Awards, ranging from The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, Suspicion, Inkabi, House of Ga’a, and others

Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) is here again. Some of the fans' favourite actors, actresses, and films are being acknowledged for their outstanding performances in the last one year.

This year’s edition recognised exceptional achievements in television, cinema, entertainment, and digital content development throughout Nollywood and the African continent.

Adedimeji Lateef's Lisabi: Uprising, Femi Branch's House of Ga'a and Christmas in Lagos nominated for AMVCA 2025 Best Movie Award. Credit: @adedimejilateef, @femibranch, @shaffybello

The ladies turned fleeeting moments into cinematic successes, using their art with precision, elegance, and passion.

The men have delivered multilayered, engaging performances that demonstrate the power of narrative at its best.

Fans are particularly excited about the Best Movie Awards category, featuring Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, Suspicion, Inkabi, House of Ga’a, Freedom Way, Christmas in Lagos, and Farmer’s Bride.

Legit.ng conducted a poll asking its readers to pick which of these movies would be deserving to of the award.

How fans voted

57% are rooting for Lisabi: The Uprising, 23% goes to Farmer’s Bride, 7% are banking on Skeleton Coast, and another 7% also support Suspicion and Chritmas in Lagos, House of Ga’a, Inkabi and Freedom Way garnered1% each.

See the screenshot of the poll below:

How fans voted for AMVCA 2025 Best Movie Award. Credit: @legit.ng

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood stars Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo, and Jade Osiberu were in the news following the release of their new films this December.

Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere buzzed the internet with videos of her husband Kazim Adeoti’s ensemble at the event. Toyin Abraham had her guests emotional, with tears of joy, over the massive support she received from her fans and colleagues.

Funke Akindele took her audience back to the good old days with the grand performance of Afrobeat legend Lagbaja at her movie premiere and many others.

A poll was conducted, allowing fans to vote on which of the newest movies they are most excited to watch.

The poll ranged from Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, Toyin Abraham’s much-anticipated movie, Alakada: Bad and Boujee, Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors and Jade Osiberu’s Christmas in Lagos.

80% of the people online are eager to watch Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, 10% are for Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors, 7% showed interest in Toyin Abraham’s movie Alakada: Bad and Boujee, 2% went for Jade Osiberu’s Christmas in Lagos and Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line was left with 1%

