Popular content creator and skit maker Taaooma, whose real name is Mariam Apaokagi, has shared her Quranic school experience

The new mum was invited as a guest on Podcast, where she was asked to share her experience growing up

Taaooma's revelation came as a shock to many as they went on to share similar experiences via the comment section

Mariam Apaokagi, one of the most prominent skit makers in the Nigerian entertainment industry made headlines after she shared some of her childhood experiences at the Quranic school.

In the spirit of the month of Ramadan, Taaooma was invited as a guest on a podcast, where she clicked a question card that read: "Were you beaten a lot in Ile-kewu Quranic school?"

Taaooma makes fans laugh with her quranic school experince.

According to the skit maker, she had her fair share of beatings but not as much as others as she always called her sister to back her up and fight on her behalf. For this reason, the Alfa's knew not to mess with her.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Taaooma released a video featuring Seven Doors actor Femi Adebayo.

Taaooma, who acted as Quadri, one of her skit characters, rained abuses on Femi Adebayo after he queried the way she greeted him.

Amid the laughter and funny comments that trailed Taaooma's video, some netizens shared their observations as they criticised her.

Taaooma recounts how she was treated at her Quranic school.

Fans react to Taaooma's Ile Kewu experience

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ayofe_adde said:

"nobody gbakeu funmi😭."

@ahmodmistura said:

"If we open this chapter ehn 😩 Na my family owns the Ile Kewu. I couldn't escape. Naso dem go set us for Chair Ile Kewu, come dey set pankere for our back 😫 Is now a story but it wasn't funny then. Alhamdulillah sha. Na we be this 😍😍😍😍."

@ayeesha22_official said:

"Alfa beat me sotey, my last finger's nail bent. Haaa, I can never forget. Na that Day my Daddy talk say make e no beat me again. He beat me still ooo, but e no reach that height."

@am_mhiz_olamide said:

"I swear I can relate, woo I repeat class in ile kewu because my Dad report my Alfa to the imam and he totally left me and took the only person that his parents didn’t complain to another class like."

@mariahussain_____ siad:

"Yes oh 🤣 na every I go on strike after gotten beat and come back and get beaten again."

@iamadebabs_ said:

"If Allah Forgive My Alfa, me I no forgive him ooo. Alfa beat the hell out of me with koboko😩😅😅😅"

@official_fx_trader1 said:

"Whats the essence of going to ile kewu? It has no significance impact in someone’s life."

