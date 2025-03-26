The Super Eagles' poor performance against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers has been trending online hours after the game

Legit.ng reported that the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, with Victor Osimhen scoring for the Super Eagles

Several football lovers, including gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, X critic Daniel Regha, shared opinions about the Super Eagles' form

Popular gospel singer and preacher Nathaniel Bassey has joined many Nigerian football fans in lambasting the Super Eagles’ poor performance in their World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Legit.ng recalls reported that the Super Eagles went head to head against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

Super Eagles fail to defeat Zimbabwe. Credit: nathanielblow/ngsupereagles

Source: Instagram

However, the game ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the Super Eagles.

The match saw Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen opening the scoring board for Nigeria in the 75th minute with a header.

However, Zimbabwe would score a late equaliser in the 90th minute thanks to a goal from Tawanda Chirewa to break Nigerian hearts, derailing the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualification hopes.

Nathaniel Bassey, others react

The Hallelujah Challenge converner in a now-deleted tweet sighted by PUNCH shared his opinions about the Super Eagles' disappointing performance.

He wrote,

“I’ve always said this, one of our problems is managing small success. You score just one goal, all of a sudden you think you have qualified for the World Cup. The Zimbabweans practically strolled from the midfield into the net unchallenged while we watched. Na wa. Now they’ll start calculating maths.”

Nathaniel Bassey said Super Eagles felt comfortable after scoring one goal against Zimbabwe. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Facebook

Popular X critic Daniel Regha, in a tweet, wrote:

"Nigerian players will give it their all in their respective clubs overseas, but barely put in the same energy and focus when it comes to representing the country. I don't get it."

See Daniel Regha's second tweet below:

See more reactions to Super Eagles' underwhelming performance below:

olaoluakorede said:

"Homebased players should ne prioritise. They're hungry! Local content should be our focus in all areas of our dear nation."

IamDONAVE wrote:

"All I know is that this is due to bad leadership! Nothing person go tell me, Nigeria not qualifying for World Cup for the second time has to do with bad leadership! Leader for their pocket! Tell me why they appoint this new coach? Is he better than his predecessor?"

Mason_emma001 said:

"Lookman ,Ndidi were so annoying today enhh, Very lazy players . No single creativity. Make Ndidi retire nau."

oluwa_lummy said:

"It's shocking Nigerians expect alot from the super Eagles."

AshafaBillion said:

"Once dem wear that green jersey, e be like say battery go low."

officialferryx7 said:

"It’s not about the players not giving their best Nigeria football club doesn’t have good ball strategy , tactics, pattern."

Osimhen unhappy with Super Eagles' performance

Legit.ng also reported that footballer Victor Osimhen was unhappy after Nigeria's 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

The former CAF Player of the Year expressed his frustration after his team failed to secure a win against Zimbabwe in their sixth World Cup qualifier.

According to a post by FootballFansTribe, the 26-year-old snubbed his teammate Victor Boniface, who tried to hold him back after the final whistle.

