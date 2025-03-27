Former Super Eagles coach Johannes Bonfrere has expressed dissatisfaction with the lackluster performance of Nigeria's players during their World Cup qualifiers

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday night

Despite featuring some of the best players from Europe, Nigeria have managed to win only one match in their CAF Qualification Group C

Johannes Bonfrere has questioned the tactical decisions of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

Chelle made a late substitution, replacing Victor Osimhen with Victor Boniface in the 88th minute, just before Zimbabwe equalised in the 90th minute through substitute Tawanda Chirewa.

The former Mali coach also stuck with the starting XI that secured an away win against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Bonfrere says Nigeria's World Cup dreams in doubt

1994 AFCON winner Johannes Bonfrere has stated that Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are slim.

According to CompleteSports, the former Qatar coach expressed disbelief at the current style of football being played by the Super Eagles.

The 78-year-old explained that, had it been in the past, fans would have disciplined the players after their disappointing performance in Uyo.

Bonfrere also described it as embarrassing that Nigeria is struggling to defeat teams they should be beating convincingly. He said:

“It’s sad, and unfortunate that small teams are now looking the Super Eagles in the eye and asking, ‘What can you do?’ No team fears them anymore, and that is worrying.”

“How do you expect Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup if you do not win games?”

“In the past, if we didn’t beat Zimbabwe 3-0 or 4-0, the fans in Lagos would throw stones at us and boo us.

“With the huge number of Super Eagles players in top European leagues, such results are unacceptable. I don’t see how they can qualify for the World Cup, except maybe through the play-offs.

“If that happens, good. But it’s embarrassing that the Super Eagles are struggling against teams they should be beating convincingly.”

Bonfrere won a historic gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games with the Dream Team and guided the Super Eagles to their 1994 AFCON trophy as assistant coach to fellow Dutchman Clemens Westerhof.

Nigeria sit in fourth place with seven points, while Zimbabwe remain at the bottom of the table with four points from six matches per TNTSports.

Bunmi Adedoyin agrees with Bonfrere

Veteran Nigerian journalist Bunmi Adedoyin has supported former Super Eagles coach Johannes Bonfrere's claim that smaller teams no longer fear Nigeria.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adedoyin stated that the team has become ordinary and lacks the fighting spirit needed when they are under pressure. He said:

"I have to agree with our former coach because I’m not seeing the fighting spirit in the Super Eagles. There was a time when everyone looked forward to watching Nigeria play, confident that the team would beat their opponents by a wide margin. But now, it seems people are losing interest.

"I hope the Nigeria Football Federation speaks to the players, as they are toying with the emotions of Nigerians. With the right motivation and guidance, I believe the players will get back on track and give their best for the country."

Mixed reactions follow Osimhen’s outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles fans are divided over Victor Osimhen’s reaction after the Nigeria-Zimbabwe encounter on Friday night.

Some fans believe the Galatasaray striker was right to express his frustration, while others insist he should have waited until he was in the dressing room before voicing his displeasure.

Another fan said the players failed to defend the lead for the final five minutes of the game.

