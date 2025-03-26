Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees stated that his game plan against Nigeria was to cause an upset in their World Cup qualifiers in Uyo.

The German tactician pointed out that the Super Eagles were frustrated once they failed to score in the first half

Nigeria was held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday night

Michael Nees claimed that Nigeria’s World Cup dreams were shattered by his team.

The 57-year-old stated that his players followed his instructions from start to finish during the match.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scored in the 88th minute for Nigeria before substitute Tawanda Chirewa scored an equaliser for Zimbabwe in the 90th minute.

Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees said the Warriors frustrated the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in Uyo.

Nees said Super Eagles were frustrated

Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees stated that his players successfully frustrated the Super Eagles, including former and reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, during their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.

According to DailyPost, the former Japan technical director boldly claimed that Nigeria can kiss their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes goodbye due to their seven points.

The 57-year-old recalled how Super Eagles players boasted of humiliating them on the pitch after their 2-0 victory over Rwanda.

Nees added that the Warriors resisted Nigeria’s players and demonstrated great resilience throughout the match. He said via Sln24:

"It's a big point for us. My boys did very well and with some bit of luck, we could have won. We know when things do not go 100% Nigeria's way they get frustrated, they start to panic.

"I remember the Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong said we should forget about getting a result here in Uyo.

“I have always said World Cup qualification isn’t over until it’s over. If it’s over for us, then it’s over for Nigeria too because how many points does the Super Eagles have.”

"Nigeria came into the game with full confidence after their 2-0 win against Rwanda and we knew the longer the game went, the slower they would get, and it was exactly the way it was.

"We showed we can play good football, we refused to park the bus when we were 1-0 down. The Super Eagles started aggressively and wanted to end the game quickly but it did not work out.

We resisted, we showed resilience.

Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock for Nigeria in the 73rd minute while substitute Tawanda Chirewa equalised for Zimbabwe in the 90th minute.

The former Rwanda coach has earned two points from two matches in charge of the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Michael Nees said the Super Eagles had underestimated his team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers in Uyo.

Chelle reacts to Zimbabwe draw

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle admitted that the team showed improvements in key areas and were the best team on the pitch and deserved all three points.

The Malian yet again reiterated that his team deserved to win, but it is football and he has seen games like that, adding that he probably needs time to process the game. He said:

“My job is to analyse this game and I think the team improved, improved in intensity, aggressiveness with the ball, they made fast attacks, long position balls".

“They deserve to win, this is football, we saw a lot of games like that. Maybe I need some time too, maybe no, but again I think we deserve to win this game".

Lesotho head to FIFA

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lesotho Football Association have called an emergency meeting to explore how to approach FIFA with an appeal for three points, following South Africa's fielding of an ineligible player.

Bafana Bafana featured Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, violating FIFA regulations due to accumulated yellow cards.

South Africa battled hard to secure a 2-0 victory over Lesotho in their FIFA World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium last week.

