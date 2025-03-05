Nigerian gospel artist and pastor Nathaniel Bassey has ended the first leg of his 2025 Hallelujah Challenge online program

The preacher, in an act of love and care, took his music backup and technical team behind the success of the prayer and worship session on a treat

In a video and picture shared, the Hallelujah Challenge team were seen on a dinner date as they enjoyed sumptuous meals

Nigerian gospel artist and preacher Nathaniel Bassey tickled the hearts of many as he wrapped up the first leg of the 2025 Hallelujah Challenge.

To celebrate the recent 20/21 days of midnight prayers, Nathaniel Bassey treated his dedicated team to a lavish celebration.

In a video shared on his official Instagram, the pastor and his music team were seen enjoying a dinner at an undisclosed location.

The table was filled with an array of delicious dishes and cocktails as they shared the moment together, savoring the experience.

Mr Bassey, who recently warned women about his marriage, appreciated his team and noted that they have been working hard and that it was time for rest and togetherness.

He wrote:

“A much needed and well deserved time of rest and fellowship with the team. You have no idea the work these young people put in. Also, A big thank you to you all for making this edition special. Shalom.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Nathaniel Bassey’s dinner date with team

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluyemisiayoola said:

"Well done Pastor Nath and his amazing team. May the Blessings of God from HIS THRONE OF GRACE envelope you all and may HIS Rain of Glory forever fall upon you in Jesus precious name 🙏🏼. It was a highly inspiring time participating in the Hallelujah Challenge."

king__mitchy wrote:

"Oga Emma konga!! Tudududum tudududum 🎵 💃💃💃 I can’t wait for next Edition !!"

realestherfelix said

"I have been zooming in to see Brother Chike 💃😁 God bless you all,"

mirakhul_barbie wrote:

"Chike is too excited."

_fosuaxx wrote:

"Perfect example of He lays a table before me."

blessingmaduka1 said:

"God bless and reward you all...you guys are amazing ."

sola_adesakin wrote:

"That brother who dances so much needs an extra plate. Please send the bill to me 😂. What a blessing y’all are. Your rewards are sure. Thank you, Pastor Nath!"

viviennee_____ said:

"Not me looking for chike and coming to the comments to see almost everyone looking for him too😂 A blessed son of God."

kreshbooks said:

"Pastor Nath when are we submitting applications for team membership sir: this table is speaking psalm 23❤️❤️❤️. God is indeed a rewarder, God bless the team and we the online community is very grateful for all the Aaron’s holding up the hands of pastor Nath."

Dele Omowoli speaks about Hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Dele Omowoli had joined the league of celebrities, sharing how God showed up for them during the Hallelujah Challenge.

The funnyman said that he praised God and trusted him for visas to Canada for all his family members.

He shared how God used the program to answer his prayer as he and his family travel to Canada after getting their visas.

