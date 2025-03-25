Nigeria's World Cup Dreams Shattered After Draw Against Zimbabwe in Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have draw 1-1 vs Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Victor Osimhen's header made the difference between the two teams as Zimbabwe battled hard

Nigeria now have seven points and continues to be on track to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have drawn the Warriors of Zimbabwe 1-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Zimbabweans battled hard against Nigeria with a disciplined defensive display that nearly derailed Nigeria's World Cup hopes if it had ended in a draw.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for Nigeria with a header in the second half, lurking at the far post to evade the Zimbabwean defence and heading home Tolu Arokodare’s flick from Moses Simon’s cross.

Zimbabwe equalised minutes later, breaking the Super Eagles' hearts and denting a huge blow to the team's chances of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

There was a sense of grief at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with Nigerians already lost hope that the green white flag will not fly in 2026.

Victor Osimhen was seen visibly upset and refusing to join his teammates in applauding the home fans, particularly the supporter's group at the end of the match.

The Eagles now have seven points, six behind South Africa who beat Benin Republic and suffered a blow for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Group leaders South Africa edge closer to qualifying for the World Cup after beating Benin Republic 2-0 to move to 13 points, six points ahead of Nigeria.

The Eagles remained in fourth place after Rwanda and Lesotho settled, and Lesotho settled for a 1-1 draw at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. Rwanda and Benin are tied with eight points each.

Lesotho sit fifth with six points, while Zimbabwe have four points after scoring a crucial point against Nigeria, even though they are nine points behind South Africa.

Up next in the World Cup qualifier for Nigeria are games against Rwanda at home on September 1 and a trip to South Africa four days later,. where all hopes could be dashed or a tiny resuscitation could happen

Nigeria's World Cup hopes received boost

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's World Cup hopes received boost as South Africa risk points deduction from FIFA after fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho

However, Nigeria failed to capitalise and played a frustrating draw against Zimbabwe, thus increasing the difficulty of the possibility of qualifying for the World Cup.

