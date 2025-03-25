Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen expressed his frustration after his teammates failed to meet expectations in their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe on Friday night

The Galatasaray forward scored Nigeria’s only goal against the Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner has now scored three goals in two matches for Nigeria in the CAF Qualification Group C

Victor Osimhen is unhappy following Nigeria's 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

With the draw, the Super Eagles are still without a home win in their World Cup qualifiers.

Osimhen, who missed the first four matches, made a comeback against Rwanda last week, scoring a brace at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has expressed his displeasure over the performance of his teammates in the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Osimhen snubs Boniface

Former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen expressed his frustration after his teammates failed to secure a win against Zimbabwe in their sixth World Cup qualifier.

According to a post by FootballFansTribe, the 26-year-old snubbed his teammate Victor Boniface, who tried to hold him back after the final whistle.

Osimhen put Nigeria on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute before being replaced by Bayer Leverkusen star Boniface.

Zimbabwe compounded the Super Eagles' woes, scoring an equaliser in the 90th minute from substitute Tawanda Chirewa.

Victor Osimhen has scored three goals in two appearances for Nigeria in their CAF Qualification Group C per TNTSports.

Nigeria sit in fourth place with seven points, while Zimbabwe remain at the bottom of the table with four points from six matches.

Super Eagles player Victor Osimhen is angry with his teammates as Nigeria World Cup ticket hangs in the balance.

Mixed reactions follow Osimhen’s outburst

Super Eagles fans are divided over Victor Osimhen’s reaction after the Nigeria-Zimbabwe encounter on Friday night.

Some fans believe the Galatasaray striker was right to express his frustration, while others insist he should have waited until he was in the dressing room before voicing his displeasure.

Another fan said the players failed to defend the lead for the final five minutes of the game.

Wf Gift Murphy Mcmahon said:

He should be upset

He came out to do the dirty job and gave them the only goal but still wasted all his effort

He has every right to be upset

Ayo Okunola wrote:

The guys only answer national calls to fulfill all righteousness. They play the games without determination to win.

They play it as whatever comes out of it should come out of it. No zeal for winning except for Osimhen and his efforts.

Jennifer Thomas added:

It's very annoying that you can defend for just 5 minutes

Erimako Kunle said:

He did his best before leaving the pitch and they messed it up in less than 10 minutes!

Davison Bediako wrote:

He should have expressed his anger in the dressing room instead.

Displaying it publicly will only stir up unnecessary media tension and ultimately affect the team. That’s why Boniface tried to calm him down.

I totally understand his frustration, though that’s why they’re professionals

Adam Abolore Akande added:

The guy wants to play in the World Cup competition

Collins Nedum said:

Sincerely speaking, the defence let him and all of us down this evening..

Just one movement inside the box, you let it in.

It was as though the defence was pinned till the ball went in.

If only they know how huge the two points are.

James says Osimhen has every right to be upset

Nigeria journalist Victor James believes Victor Osimhen’s teammates have failed him when he needed them the most.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, James said the former CAF Player of the Year might end up missing the World Cup for the rest of his career. He said:

"Osimhen missed the first four matches and featured in the games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, scoring three goals. The team let him down, and he has every right to be upset.

“Osimhen will be 31 when the next World Cup takes place and won't be at his peak again; we should all understand his frustration.

“He did his best but missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and now he’s at risk of missing the 2026 World Cup again."

Rohr makes Group C prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has stated that South Africa stands a better chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The former Niger Republic coach believes Bafana Bafana has quality players capable of getting the job done.

The German coach also acknowledged that while the Super Eagles are favourites, they have not lived up to expectations.

