Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have given fans and netizens another reason to probe them

A video made the rounds online accusing the lovebirds of having an infection and plans against the filmmaker’s estranged wife

Media personality Radiogad went to taunt the controversial lovebirds, which spurred another of reactions online

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have been accused of having an infection.

Media personality Radiogad, whose real name is Destiny Ezeyim, shared a video on his timeline while alleging that the filmmaker and his woman were down with a sickness in their private area.

The video, which has attracted many viewers online, shows the controversial couple attempting to scratch their private regions at different times.

Radiogad further argued that they wanted to burden May Edochie, the actor’s estranged wife, with this.

He wrote:

“Yul Edochie & Judy Austin, I Pour Una spit for face …. Puwaaaa … So na this Oko junction infection Una Wan give Queen May Abi.”

Watch the video below:

Video of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_nancy.macaulay.victor wrote:

"Abeg make I laugh small 😂😂😂, na my data I use."

mhiz_mharia said:

"Scratchers association of Nigeria. Make dem go treat infections."

mr_intoto said:

:@fekomi your attention is needed #brandambassadors."

iam_bigfav said:

"To be frank, Frank not gonna be frank again."

jefflove_ wrote:

"U don finally pour infested spit for Yul and Judy faces."

jessebills_ reacted:

"Ehy😂 Wahala, La la la."

danilonzo334 said:

"Infection Amu Google and infection otu public toto adulterous uju obasi smelling toto ."

natasha_eseogheneblissfull said:

"Too much cheating chai JuJu Austin go see shege."

