A Nigerian man has reacted to a video showing veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo greeting his colleagues in the Nollywood industry.

However, his interaction with Ini Edo has raised eyebrows, with many speculating that he deliberately snubbed her.

Man reacts as RMD seemingly snubs Ini Edo at event

The clip, which was shared on TikTok by @simondeshiny3, appears to show RMD warmly greeting several actors, including Ramsey Noah and Van Vicker.

However, when he approached Ini Edo's seat, he suddenly withdrew his hand, sparking speculations of a possible feud.

Ini Edo on her part, also seemed shocked over the actor's behaviour at the event, as she was seen opening her mouth in shock.

"Oh did he snub Ini Edo?" the video's caption read.

Ini Edo and RMD have both enjoyed illustrious careers in Nollywood, with numerous film credits to their names.

While neither party has publicly commented on the incident, the clip has undoubtedly sparked a debate among fans and viewers.

Reactions as RMD seemingly snubs Ini Edo at event

The clip has generated lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users offering their interpretations of the awkward encounter.

Some have defended RMD, suggesting that the apparent snub may have been misinterpreted or blown out of proportion.

Others, however, have speculated that there may be underlying tensions between the two actors.

@Yvonne said:

"He still Dey beef her from shanty town for arresting him. I am sure he was just playing with her."

@Tina Posh reacted:

"E be like say plenty things happen here oooo why did he do that to Ini Edo?"

@Presh said:

"Nah play him with Ini Edo Dey play una too Dey take things serious."

@CHIMAOBI asked:

"Who noticed that Ramsey Noah dey feel bossy to relate with van Vicker?"

@Archie Anderson Mawa said:

"Ladies are not allowed to touch that bracelet coz what might happen all the riches ,famous will be gone and even life will be cut short."

@HisGrace said:

"He didn’t snub her. I’m pretty sure he didn’t want her touching the bracelet."

@user3618591036887 said:

"Ini wanted to remove de bracelet and he didn't allow her."

@Milky sam89 said:

"Even Ini Edo shock oh chai I can imagine this level of embarrassment he definitely have something against her without her knowing."

@rosensani3tika wrote:

"True i hate embarrassment I Can imagine even in a foreign land he washed his dirty linen outside it did not portray him Eni go gul your mama raised you well."

@Dicta said:

"He didn't. He knows a lady's best friend is gold & diamond if she touches it, will vanish."

@EsanTatafo said:

"Those of you that has nv felt how it feels to play will friends and love ones will take this video personal."

@jumaaas reacted:

"Why will he do that to Ini Edo?"

@Treasure vidal added:

"Even if he was playing that was so disrespectful and embarrassing."

Watch the video here:

