Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s second wife Judy Austin got many talking about her son’s paternity recently

Judy Austin, in a recent post shared on social media, showed off her son’s full face and bragged about how he looked like his father

Most of her followers and netizens questioned the actress on who the father of the young boy was, as they claimed he looked more like her former husband

Nigerian actress Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, has spurred conversations once more over her son Star Dike’s paternity.

Judy, in a recent post, expressed her pride in her first son with the controversial filmmaker and shared an old video of both of them.

Judy Austin incurs backlash for triggering bragging about her and Yul Edochie's son's look. Credit: @judyaustin/Instagram

The Asaba actress gushed about Star's cuteness while describing the toddler as the most handsome little thing and referred to him as his father's twin.

“Tbt to @stardikeyuledochie at almost 2yrs. The most handsome little king. Daddy’s twin @yuledochie”.

Judy Austin's son with Yul Edochie ignites debate. Credit: @judyaustin1

Many who came across the viral video questioned the use of “daddy’s twin” in her description as they dished out their observations.

Judy Austin and son trends online

Most ot the reactions to the actress’ post claimed the little boy looked more like her former husband, Mr Obasi, than the renowned actor Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

big_traceee said:

"Wow looks so much like daddy, definitely daddy’s twin (mr obasi)."

thestyle_studio12 wrote:

"So much resemblance from Mr Obasi . Blood is thicker."

_prettyesther1 said:

"This pekin too resemble obasi nothing you won tell me return obasi pekin."

solace_cute wrote:

"See as all May's children look like Yul but looks at yours... I no know even know who the boy resemble... Mtcheeeem."

xtine_apparels wrote:

"Obasi twin you say??"

shoe_mimi5 said:

"Awwww so adorable yummy Yummy precious Prince Star and his blessed family the real deal baddest gorgeously finest SWEETEST VANILLA IJELE ODOGWU and her precious king odogwu yul 👏more blessings upon blessings to your precious family always. Amen."

lawrencesonnia said:

"Cute boy buh he looks like u not him,, stop deceiving yourself,, zane looks like yul more."

mispalongla reacted:

"That's when there were some remains from what yul stole from Queen May. Look at the child now from Yul's last video...."

njalomusa wrote:

"Obasi Twin indeed no resemblance of Yul in this child 😂😂😂 Yul Must do DNA."

abena_animwaa said:

"One thing we fail to know is when a woman is married to a man for a long time and she divorces to remarry another man and have kids the kids (the first) will resemble the old husband."

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin show off their son

In a previous report, the Nigerian celebrity couple made social media headlines over their son, Star Dike.

The couple attended their young son’s inter-house sports event at his school and they made videos from the occasion. One of the clips was posted on Instagram by Yul Edochie.

In the video, Judy was seen trying to get her son’s attention for the camera as she made a video while Yul also made poses in the background. The young child, Star Dike, looked happy to be spending the special moment with his parents.

