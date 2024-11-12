Yul Edochie's decision to bring his family issues online is not ending anytime soon as he made a special request to Judy Austin

He praised his second wife for giving birth to two sons for him and noted that she had done well

The Nollywood actor also shared a glamorous picture of Judy Austin, and his post sparked mixed reactions from netizens

Enough has not been said about the marriage between Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin.

He got the attention of netizens again after he posted a lovely picture of Judy Austin and hyped her for giving birth to two sons for him. However, he pleaded that she should give him a daughter and he would allow to rest for sometime.

Some people were not comfortable with his post and they accused him of abandoning his children with his first wife May Edochie.

Recall that May and Yul had four children - three sons and a daughter- but one of their sons died in 2023. Judy also has two children from her previous marriage.

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Reactions as Yul asks Judy for daughter

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions from Yul Edochie's post below:

@chief_laundry_47:

"A finished man.. U have forgotten your other children.. Only a failed man abandon his kids because of his dispute with his wife."

@decy__hairline:

"Tell us she get belle without telling us she get belle."

@preety_oma_:

"That's only what she's meant for. Nothing else. Without making babies there's nothing left of her."

@dearzinny:

"E go really teh before you go comot from that bottle wey you Dey inside. Chai!"

@jekins38:

"Yul, you are a very insensitive man. Your daughter follows you on here, do you ever consider the hurt you’re meting out on her from your post?"

