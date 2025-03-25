Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu has come under fire following her tribute message to late Nollywood actress

The actress shared a post where she posted a condolence message to the late Nkechi Nweje via her Instagram page

Many have slammed her for her choice of words and over a revelation she made via her caption

Ngozi Ezeonu, a veteran Nigerian actress, is under fire after she shared a condolence message to her late colleague Nkechi Nweje.

Recall that producer Stanley disclosed he had been aware of Nweje's demise for hours, but was unable to share it because it felt like a dream to him.

He stated that Nkechi died after a short illness. Ngozi, however, went online to share a post about her colleague's death, In her defence she had no idea that's he was sick and described her as one of the nicest people she met in Nollywood.

Her post triggered backlash as netizens wasted no time in bombarding her page.

The actress wrote:

"It is so difficult to believe you are gone ezigbo nwanyi onicha. I never knew you were ill. So I will never see your ever smiling face again. Nkechi, you were one of the nicest people I met in nollywood. This is indeed a big blow. GO WELL MY BEAUTIFUL SISTER."

It will be recalled that Nigerian superstar Ngozi Ezeonu continued to trend online after her savage criticism of two ‘Gen Z’ girls.

The actress spurred debate online after she reprimanded two women who came for a movie audition braless.

One of the ladies Ezeonu addressed has narrated what happened and how she landed up in that situation.

How Nigerians reacted to Ngozi's tribute

Read some reactions below:

@jeffemekason said:

"Aren’t you people supposed be in a group WhatsApp to check on each other’s and have meaningful conversation together and you all were so close in movies."

@shamie_vlog_ug said:

"Waw, so u guys are always not in contact even when someone is on deathbed soo sad RIP QUEEN."

@de_bi_licious said:

"Some people rather kpai in silence oh, cux dey bliv that even if they come out to say something about what's happening to them, help no go still come😢."

@iam_stanleyscofied007 said:

"You never knew she was sick ??? You guys don’t care for each other ! It’s very wrong of you guys !!! No love in Nollywood 😢."

@remyu_che said:

"You people are very funny set of people in this Una industry honestly."

@officialmandy7222 said:

"Shame on you people in industry I swear so you people don’t care about each other and hearing from each other chaii 😪😪😪😪 rip my legend 😍."

@iamjessishalom said:

"She was never your sister if you never knew she was sick. It's better you all stop this RIP post every Eke market day!!! Muchtuww."

@chypeefoods said:

"Hmmmm, nobody knows she was sick in the movie industry. This is almost the 3rd post with the inscription "I don't know you were ill" Even from mothers her age😢Rest in peace nwanyi Onitsha."

Ngozi Ezeonu blasts Gen Zs

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu scolded some young ladies who came for an audition over their outfits.

In a video making the rounds, the movie star was seen sternly warning the ladies after they came without wearing bras.

Ngozi Ezeonu’s reaction to the girls raised mixed reactions on social media with netizens taking sides on the matter.

