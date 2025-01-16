Nigerian superstar Ngozi Ezeonu has continued to trend online after her savage criticism of two ‘Gen Z’ girls

The actress spurred debate online after she reprimanded two women who came for a movie audition braless

One of the ladies Ezeonu addressed has narrated what happened and how she landed up in that situation

One of the girls who was admonished by Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu for their dressing has come out to address the public.

Legit.ng previously reported that the veteran actress was in the news after scolding 'Gen Z’ girls for not wearing bras to an audition.

A girl scolded by Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu for not wearing a bra addresses the public. Credit: @officialngoziezeonu

Source: Instagram

The light-skinned thespian was one of the judges at the audition, and she was displeased with the way the two young girls dressed for the gathering.

In a TikTok video released by @mrdoingscartel, Ngozi Ezeonu was seen strictly instructing the ladies not to dress that way for an audition she would be judging.

The actress stated that anyone who appeared in the same manner as the girls would be immediately disqualified.

Ezeonu asked the girls who they were trying to impress and told them she had never dressed like that when she was their age.

One of the 'braless' girls speaks

A new video has surfaced online revealing the face of one of the girls who Ngozi Ezeonu scolded.

In the clip, the tearful young woman explained that she had gone to eat pepper soup when she noticed an audition happening nearby.

According to her, she decided to give it a shot because of her love for Nigeran movies. She further claimed that her parents saw the video after it went viral online.

Following that, her father corrected her with a 'dirty slap'. The young woman further pleaded with Nigerians to stop bashing her.

Watch the video below:

Ngozi Ezeuno's criticism of girls goes viral

Legit.ng also reported that the Nollywood star sparked a debate after she scolded two ladies for their dressing.

The contentious video went viral, triggering an online discussion with several netizens taking sides on the subject, including music journalist Ayomide Tayo.

Taking to his X page, Tayo addressed the issue by comparing today’s youths with youths from the past who are now people’s parents.

The music journalist emphasised his point by posting a series of photos of some old Nigerian album covers that he found while digging in old crates.

The album covers had photos of women without tops posing with only their pants with big smiles on their faces.

According to him, the pictures were from a Nigerian record label in the 70s called Clover Sounds.

The journalist concluded his post by saying that our parents were not as holy as they presented themselves to their children.

Actress Ifunanya Igwe establishes school

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Ifunanya Igwe had established a school, to the joy of her numerous social media followers.

On January 13, 2025, the film star took to her Instagram page to share the great news of the institution she founded to give young children quality education.

Ifunanya Igwe shared photos as she stood before a colourful one-story building. She also posted snaps of the school’s environment, including a playground.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng