Rapper Cardi B did not expect to see what her 6-year-old daughter Kulture did to her luxury Birkin bag

The Bodak Yellow rapper went online to let out her frustration as she shared the before and after pictures of the said bag

Fans and social media users have reacted to the picture that showed what Kulture had done to the expensive handbag

Many would argue that a 6-year-old would not dare mess with a Birkin bag, but this is not the case with Cardi B's daughter, Kulture.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, whose stage name is Cardi B bought her daughter Kulture Kiari a $60K (N91.7 Million) bag but did not expect the outcome.

Cardi B reacts as Kulture destroys the $60K bag she bought her. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The rapper went online to share a photo of how her daughter had redesigned the luxury handbag. A close look at the photo showed that Kulture had doodled a heart emoji on the top part of the bag.

"I literally spent 60,000 dollars on this purse. Look what my daughter did to my purse," the rapper wrote in disbelif.

Cardi's post attracted tons of reaction from online users, who shared their opinion about the bag.

Cardi B cries out as daughter draws on her $60K Birkin bag. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

How fan reacted to Cardi B's outcry

@ghost_konig_waifu said:

"Kids express their emotions through creativity, no.? At least it’s a love heart, it’s better than a d*ck. 😂."

@lightfeelsgood said:

"It should be worth so much more to you know as a mom!"

@turbojjr said:

"It’s a nice added design and has meaning because it was done by her daughter. If she doesn’t like it, a little hand sanitizer should get it right out."

@arbo0gie said:

"Its literally a Card B & Kulture original…and she’s 6…getta grip."

@24k_stunts said:

"Even if I spent that much on a purse that doesn’t hold any REAL value. If my kid did that I would love it cause she wanted to show how much she loves me and cherish it rather than be mad at a SIX YEAR OLD CHILD."

@xoashalashxo said:

"Part of being a parent and part of kids being kids. Lesson learned. Watch your child closer or don't have a 60k item around your child."

@womanlover5000 said:

"first of all, it's a kid, second of all don't use media to complain about things your kids do."

@menohlogy said:

"In fact she should be auctioning that bag for not less than a million."

@purushothaman.nithya said:

"Well she is a child, whether or not the bag is costly, she is still going to be creative."

Cardi B takes Kulture on lit shopping spree

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Up hitmaker Cardi B spent over N11 million on her daughter Kulture in her latest shopping spree.

Cardi shared the details of her shopping spree on social media and absolutely spoiled her daughter rotten .

The rapper said that she buys expensive gifts for Kulture because she's what she always wanted when she was growing up.

Source: Legit.ng