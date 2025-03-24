Nigerian actress Biola Bayo shared her plans for senior colleague Dupe Jayesimi following their emotional interview session

Recall that Jayesimi was a guest on Biola Bayo's Talk to B podcast, where she poured out her heart about her life and broken marriage

Biola Bayo expressed confidence that the actress's struggles were over, among other things, that caught the attention of netizens

Nigerian actress Biola Bayo has shown her unflinching support for her senior colleague, Dupe Jayesimi after she revealed her issues with childlessness and a broken marriage.

Legit.ng reported that In a recent interview with Biola Bayo, the veteran actress discussed her difficult experiences, including many miscarriages, marital abuse, and the anguish of not having a child to share her 60th birthday with.

Biola Bayo melts hearts with plans for Dupe Jayesimi Credit: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Despite her difficulties, she expressed hope that a solution would emerge as long as she stayed committed to her religion.

In response, Biola Bayo turned to Instagram to reassure the experienced actress that she is not alone on her path. She shared a selfie of herself with Dupe Jayesimi, declaring that her days of grief were ended.

The podcaster also said that a special support group has been formed to help the seasoned actress. She invited fans and coworkers to support the project and provide financial aid.

Dupe Jayesimi set to receive help from her fans. Credit: @Dupe_Jayesimi

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Mummy we want you to know you’re not alone in this journey of life; you have many children already. We want you to know that your day of sorrow is over, God has remembered you for good,

You will laugh last ❤️❤️❤️. We already created a group specially to support mummy, if you’ll like to join please send a dm to @mum_rooney she’ll send you the link to join us. Please be ready to support us financially."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Biola Bayo’s post on Dupe Jayesimi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwatumininumogbonjubola wrote:

"I wish I can have grandma’s number I don’t mind calling her once a week to let her know I am also one of a daughter ❤️😍May you live long ma ❤️😍God Almighty will not fail you."

ojoboadedoyin said:

"The holyspirit has intervened….. and mummy dupe shall be called BLESSED."

oyinlomodiamond wrote:

"On the day of the birthday party, I promise to come and perform for free with my full team as the live band of the day (If I'm in the country) Mummy, you now have another musician daughter ooo. You are not alone mommy."

omoteecutie said:

"Mummy wa olomo pupo 😍❤️ This is your set time mama 🙏. Hater can hate , they can continue blabbing , we careless here . Your remaining years shall be awesome lagbara Olorun."

therealannjay wrote:

"Mama blessing is your name...Adopt a child, send him or her to abroad for Safty ooo before they keel am for their selfish interest. I love you mummy .

queenlateefah18 wrote:

"That Mummy family wey suppose dey cover eyes dey cry ,she dey set camera dey yarn dust 😂😂…..to think she didn’t mention@their names,and they are bashing her that much … By the time they see how happy she will be next,dem go cry tire ,Awon jaiyesimi isonu😂,make she drop their name for them self."

mhz_mo_koncepts said:

"This mummy’s family don Dey drag her since morning on TikTok o, God no go let us have bad families o🙌hmm."

anikefade72 wrote:

"Mummy Dupe jaiyesimi,God has answered your prayers just be thankful and be happy no more thinking. You have so many children already. We love you more."

Dayo Amusa speaks about motherhood

Legit.ng had reported that Dayo Amusa made many emotional after sharing what she passed through before she became a mother.

She narrated how the man she was supposed to get married to left her and impregnated another lady.

Fans were happy about her victory and appreciated God for the actress and her baby as they prayed for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng