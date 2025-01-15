Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu recently scolded some young ladies who came for an audition over their outfits

In a video making the rounds, the movie star was seen sternly warning the ladies after they came without wearing bras

Ngozi Ezeonu’s reaction to the girls raised mixed reactions on social media with netizens taking sides on the matter

Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu is in the news after she scolded some ‘Gen Z’ girls for not wearing bras to an audition.

The veteran movie star was one of the judges at the audition and she was displeased with the way the two young girls dressed for the gathering.

In a video that was posted on TikTok by @mrdoingscartel, Ngozi Ezeonu was captured on video as she sternly warned the ladies not to dress that way to an audition that she would be judging.

According to the actress, she would immediately disqualify anybody who shows up the way the girls did. Ezeonu asked the girls who they were trying to impress as she told them that she never dressed that way even when she was their age.

In her words:

“Any day I’m on any audition table and anybody comes to me dressed like this, I will disqualify that person. How can you come to an audition ground without a bra and with your crop top? It’s wrong. Who are you trying to impress? That’s why people see us as people who are not serious. I’m a serious minded actor, you can’t catch me dressed like this even when I was your age, it’s wrong. You carry brest, leave brest without bra, ahnahn why?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Ngozi Ezeonu scolds girls for not wearing bras

The video of Ngozi Ezeonu scolding the young girls at her audition for not wearing bras inside their crop tops, made the rounds on social media and it started a debate. While some netizens commended the actress, others were not pleased.

Read their comments below:

Oliveuzonna:

“👍🏼👍🏼 My father used to say if you don’t learn it at home gently, you will learn it outside BY FORCE!!!”

notregular.tv:

“Na waiting my mama fit do 😂.”

Eliana_elgz:

“Auditions is same as interviews, Show some self respect . She did well 👏.”

thedesert.flower:

“Lool but why won’t you wear bra??”

Indira.dame:

“Why won't they wear bra?? Video them so that others can take note!”

ade.xo.xo:

“Not wearing bras isn’t a classy thing to do especially with that kind of top.”

kwin_oma1:

“She should have called them aside as per what? Everyone there dressed well and they decided to dress that way, when it’s not peer gathering. Why will they even dress like to a work function. Let’s stop giving excuses for bad behaviors.”

tutuordu:

“Dress the occasion ladies.”

wunmiobe:

“Her audition, her rules.”

Royal_natural_hair:

“Going for a job interview, dress like that; 😮😮😮.”

Beautykenny822:

“Can they dress like that for bank or telecoms interview?”

Liquid_imagery:

“Dress how want to be address.”

ehhllyys:

“She should have pulled them aside ..... But I guess there was a greater need to do this instead. 😏.”

officialbolanlebabs:

“She wasn't the one who recorded and placed it online. But, she made her point.”

Amaartinii:

“Job interview without bra? Are you normal?”

Megtheanalyst_:

“Like? Audition is like a job interview. How do you go for an interview dressed up like that?”

Minacherry:

“That's how it should be. They should learn to be decent and stop constituting nuisance.”

teeto__olayeni:

“I like what she said but she could have done better with the approach.”

Ego__oyibo280:

“Appearing like this makes them look unprofessional and unserious if only they know.”

1899angie:

“By the way, all of u saying Ngozi recorded n' posted...pls always check b4 making ut comments public...she did not. She was speaking to the team that gathered so the rest wud take correction as this had become a repeated behaviour!!! Someone recorded n' posted. Always dress properly, you are representing urself, ur kindred n' an example to other young persons!! You will be addressed as you dress!!”

Fortune77whyte:

“#freethetatas2025 …we don’t need bras!”

opeyemifamakin:

“You people don't like to tell yourselves the truth and you want people on the internet to be supporting your rubbish. All in the name of wokeness. Keep the same energy when your female friends visit your matrimonial homes dressed like this or when your help dresses like this when you’re married.”

themufasah:

“Guessing this is not her first audition she’s organizing, I feel she’s talked about it, but trust people, only actions are heard, they’re just the scapegoats for many to learn.”

