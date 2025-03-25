American singer Chandler Moore is currently in Nigeria for his ongoing Omemma Europa and Africa tour

The worship leader recently shared moments from his concert in Lagos ahead of his second show in Abuja

Chandler Moore's appreciation post to Nigerians has stirred reactions from many, including DJ Cuppy, while others chose to argue over a Nigerian name for the American

American singer, songwriter and worship leader Chandler Moore is in Nigeria for his ongoing Omemma Europe and Africa tour.

Moore has been spotted with House on the Rock Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Moses Bliss, and some Nigerian gospel singers.

American singer Chandler Moore performs in Lagos. Credit: chandlermoore

Recently, comedian AY's brother and fashion designer Yomi Casual shared a video of Moore and Pastor Adefarasin at his store.

Yomi Casual disclosed he was about to style the American in Nigerian attire as he called on his countrymen to suggest an indigenous name for Moore.

Nigerians give Chandler Moore indigenous name. Credit: chandlermoore

Yomi Casual wrote:

"Guess who’s about to get a taste of premium Naija fashion? The one and only @chandlerdmoore !! It was an honor meeting this powerhouse of gospel music, and now we’re cooking up something special for him, But since he’s stepping into our style, it’s only right we give him a proper Nigerian name. What do you think—Chukwuemeka? Tobi? Ebuka? Drop your best suggestions!"

Chandler Moore shares picture from Lagos show

The American singer who had a concert in Lagos shared pictures from the event on his Instagram page.

Moore also expressed his love for Nigeria in an appreciation message, while revealing Abuja was next.

"Lagos🇳🇬! Not only did you all bring the blessings into the room but you all brought the spirit with you too! This show meant so much to me because I love Nigeria SOOOO much! The land of #Omemma🇳🇬lol. Abuja! I’m coming for you next and I can’t wait to worship with you. #OmemmaTour2025," he wrote.

Slide the post below to see pictures from Chandler Moore's concert in Lagos:

Chandler Moore's presence in Nigeria comes amid the recent debate between Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo on whether gospel singers should charge or not.

DJ Cuppy, others react to Chandler Moore's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some Nigerians suggested indigenous names for Chandler Moore.

Read the comments below:

cuppymusic said:

"My city!"

maiomusic_ wrote:

"So sad I couldn’t attend. Until next time. I love you like mad!"

wealthy_chy said:

"Our Chukwuebuka Chandler Moore."

iamlyzob wrote:

"We love you back, Chandler Moore. Your gift is unmeasurable. Thanks for Omemma🇳🇬🇺🇸."

praise_priestess said:

"I watched from beginning to the end it wasn’t a show, it was an encounter of great music and the presence of the glory of God."

official_deebee reacted:

"It was a beautiful worship atmosphere! I had a blast."

Backlash as GloRilla features Chandler Moore, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US rapper GloRilla's debut album, GLORIOUS, caused an uproar among Nigerian Christians.

GloRilla's album included a 15-track project featuring Chandler Moore, Kirk Franklin.

Like many Christians, evangelist Mike Bamiloye's son Jaymike also voiced his displeasure at the gospel singers' involvement in the new album.

