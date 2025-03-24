Joseph Momodu secured an audition in 2024 for a Tyler Perry production, marking a significant milestone in his acting career

The role he auditioned for specifically required an African American actor proficient in both Spanish and Italian languages

He shared this exciting opportunity via Instagram, showcasing his ambition to expand into Hollywood

Nigerian actor Joseph Momodu has set tongues wagging with his recent revelation of auditioning for a Tyler Perry production.

The announcement dropped on his Instagram page on March 24, 2025, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

In his own words, Momodu wrote, "Last year I had the rare privilege to audition for A TYLER PERRY Production in a search for an African American actor with a Spanish & Italian background…."

This bold move highlights his versatility as an actor, blending his Nollywood roots with the linguistic demands of Spanish and Italian fluency. For a lad from Nigeria, where Nollywood reigns supreme, stepping up to audition for a Hollywood heavyweight like Tyler Perry shows Momodu’s determination to take his talent beyond Naija shores.

Tyler Perry is a name that resonates globally, known for crafting stories that uplift African American voices while pulling in massive audiences. His production team’s search for an actor with Momodu’s exact profile—an African American fluent in Spanish and Italian—proves the filmmaker’s knack for unique casting.

The audition, which happened in 2024, remains a bit hush-hush in terms of the project’s specifics, but Momodu’s post today, March 24, 2025, shines a light on this career-defining moment.

Coming from Nigeria’s vibrant film industry, Momodu is chasing a dream many Nollywood stars only imagine, and his fans are rallying behind him with pure Naija pride.

Reactions to Joseph Momodu’s Tyler Perry Audition

@emekadarlington said:

"Oya wey the casting director, mi Sono mi kiamo ABKyeeeeeeem. Love it 🔥🔥"

@akeemadeyemiofficial commented:

"Acting and versatility nah your dna . Welldone padi mi Spanish Italian 😂😂👏"

@official_nicki_gold said:

"I love Spanish movies a lot"

@omoshalewaabake said:

"Tu Sei bravissimo, complimenti raggaso nijeriya😂😂"

@omojesucomedy1 noted:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 New week unlimited blessings 🤲 sir"

@aderonke3245 replied:

"The sky is no longer your limit, bruv........👏🙌❤️"

@yinkapearce said:

"That's Italian and French Joe! Bien joué"

@__idripglory said:

"Did you pass through lybia to get to Italy. Just asking for a friend"

Joseph Momodu’s multilingual edge

What makes Joseph Momodu stand out in this audition is his ability to speak Spanish and Italian fluently, a rare combo for a Nollywood actor.

Raised in Nigeria, he’s already made his mark in films like A Fool for Trust and Forever Mine, but this linguistic talent adds a fresh layer to his CV. While he didn’t spill the tea on how he picked up these languages, it’s clear they gave him an edge for Perry’s casting call.

In a Nollywood scene packed with talent, such skills could be the golden key to unlocking international gigs.

Momodu’s audition reflects how Nigerian actors are levelling up, ready to compete on a global stage with big names like Tyler Perry.

